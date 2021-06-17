Korn Ferry Tour Wichita Open Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Thursday
|At Crestview Country Club
|North Course
|Wichita, Kan.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 6,910; Par: 70
|First Round
Taylor Moore 31-32_63
Kevin Lucas 33-30_63
Conrad Shindler 31-33_64
Kevin Yu 32-32_64
Insight by RavenTek: Explore how infrastructure visibility is the first requirement for maintaining best performance in this exclusive executive briefing.
Michael Gellerman 31-33_64
Curtis Thompson 32-32_64
Erik Barnes 32-32_64
Garett Reband 32-32_64
Kevin Roy 33-31_64
Harry Hall 33-31_64
Austin Eckroat 29-35_64
Seth Reeves 32-33_65
Callum Tarren 34-31_65
John Chin 33-32_65
Vince India 33-32_65
Mark Blakefield 33-32_65
Chad Ramey 34-32_66
Dan McCarthy 31-35_66
Trevor Cone 35-31_66
Michael Arnaud 31-35_66
Alex Chiarella 31-35_66
Patrick Flavin 34-32_66
Joshua Creel 34-32_66
Jared Wolfe 32-34_66
Braden Thornberry 32-34_66
David Kocher 33-34_67
Kevin Dougherty 35-32_67
Tommy Gainey 32-35_67
Jamie Arnold 32-35_67
T.J. Vogel 37-30_67
Trey Mullinax 33-34_67
Carl Yuan 34-33_67
Derek Ernst 33-34_67
KK Limbhasut 35-32_67
Matt Atkins 34-33_67
James Nicholas 34-33_67
Marcelo Rozo 34-33_67
George Cunningham 35-32_67
Peter Uihlein 33-34_67
Steven Alker 34-33_67
Ollie Schniederjans 32-35_67
Dawson Armstrong 36-31_67
Brent Grant 31-36_67
Max Greyserman 32-35_67
Max Rottluff 33-34_67
Justin Hueber 34-33_67
Mason Overstreet 34-33_67
Paul Haley II 37-31_68
Tag Ridings 34-34_68
Rhein Gibson 34-34_68
Brian Campbell 32-36_68
Jamie Lovemark 34-34_68
Greg Yates 34-34_68
Brandon Crick 35-33_68
Sean O’Hair 35-33_68
Adam Svensson 32-36_68
Dawie van der Walt 33-35_68
Grant Hirschman 33-35_68
Shane Smith 34-34_68
Augusto Núñez 35-33_68
Brad Hopfinger 34-34_68
Gregor Main 35-33_68
Quade Cummins 37-31_68
Tyson Alexander 35-33_68
Theo Humphrey 35-33_68
Nick Hardy 33-35_68
Chase Johnson 34-34_68
Jonathan Hodge 34-34_68
Mickey DeMorat 35-33_68
Will Wilcox 34-35_69
Brady Schnell 31-38_69
Zach Cabra 34-35_69
Ryan McCormick 35-34_69
Stephen Franken 33-36_69
Zach Wright 34-35_69
Danny Guise 36-33_69
Billy Kennerly 35-34_69
Ben Kohles 32-37_69
Alex Prugh 34-35_69
Chase Wright 33-36_69
Spencer Levin 36-33_69
Brett Drewitt 35-34_69
Whee Kim 35-34_69
Harrison Endycott 37-32_69
John Somers 36-33_69
Scott Langley 36-34_70
Kyle Reifers 34-36_70
Ryan Brehm 34-36_70
Max McGreevy 36-34_70
Erik Compton 37-33_70
Austin Smotherman 34-36_70
Nicolas Echavarria 34-36_70
Tom Whitney 37-33_70
Bobby Bai 34-36_70
Chandler Phillips 35-35_70
Andre Metzger 35-35_70
Matt Oshrine 35-35_70
Zecheng Dou 34-36_70
Julián Etulain 37-33_70
Chip McDaniel 33-37_70
Jake Knapp 34-36_70
Cyril Bouniol 37-33_70
Steve Lewton 34-36_70
Robby Ormand 32-38_70
Alex Kang 37-33_70
Justin Lower 36-35_71
Charlie Saxon 35-36_71
Xinjun Zhang 34-37_71
Daniel Miernicki 35-36_71
Rico Hoey 38-33_71
Will Cannon 35-36_71
Michael Miller 35-36_71
Brian Richey 35-36_71
John VanDerLaan 36-35_71
Nelson Ledesma 34-37_71
Roberto Díaz 35-36_71
Andres Gonzales 36-35_71
Martin Piller 35-36_71
Scott Gutschewski 34-37_71
Brett Stegmaier 36-35_71
Blayne Barber 35-36_71
Patrick Fishburn 36-35_71
Brad Brunner 36-35_71
Taylor Dickson 37-34_71
Derek Chang 34-37_71
Luke Schniederjans 37-34_71
Sean Kelly 36-36_72
Jonathan Randolph 35-37_72
Wade Binfield 37-35_72
Joey Garber 34-38_72
Nicholas Thompson 37-35_72
Brandon Harkins 36-36_72
Drew Weaver 36-36_72
Nick Voke 37-35_72
Shad Tuten 36-36_72
David Skinns 38-34_72
Stuart Macdonald 36-36_72
Matt Ryan 37-35_72
Andy Spencer 36-36_72
Charlie Hillier 37-35_72
Tyrone Van Aswegen 36-37_73
Will Grimmer 37-36_73
John Oda 38-35_73
Kyle Jones 38-35_73
Chandler Blanchet 35-38_73
Luke Guthrie 36-38_74
Mikel Martinson 42-32_74
Lorens Chan 39-35_74
Jack Maguire 38-36_74
Ethan Marcus 37-37_74
Anders Albertson 37-38_75
Steve LeBrun 37-38_75
Charlie Wi 41-35_76
Mark Baldwin 37-39_76
Christopher Petefish 39-38_77
Brett Coletta 42-35_77
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments