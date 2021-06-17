Trending:
Korn Ferry Tour Wichita Open Scores

The Associated Press
June 17, 2021 9:32 pm
2 min read
      
Thursday
At Crestview Country Club
North Course
Wichita, Kan.
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 6,910; Par: 70
First Round

Taylor Moore 31-32_63

Kevin Lucas 33-30_63

Conrad Shindler 31-33_64

Kevin Yu 32-32_64

Michael Gellerman 31-33_64

Curtis Thompson 32-32_64

Erik Barnes 32-32_64

Garett Reband 32-32_64

Kevin Roy 33-31_64

Harry Hall 33-31_64

Austin Eckroat 29-35_64

Seth Reeves 32-33_65

Callum Tarren 34-31_65

John Chin 33-32_65

Vince India 33-32_65

Mark Blakefield 33-32_65

Chad Ramey 34-32_66

Dan McCarthy 31-35_66

Trevor Cone 35-31_66

Michael Arnaud 31-35_66

Alex Chiarella 31-35_66

Patrick Flavin 34-32_66

Joshua Creel 34-32_66

Jared Wolfe 32-34_66

Braden Thornberry 32-34_66

David Kocher 33-34_67

Kevin Dougherty 35-32_67

Tommy Gainey 32-35_67

Jamie Arnold 32-35_67

T.J. Vogel 37-30_67

Trey Mullinax 33-34_67

Carl Yuan 34-33_67

Derek Ernst 33-34_67

KK Limbhasut 35-32_67

Matt Atkins 34-33_67

James Nicholas 34-33_67

Marcelo Rozo 34-33_67

George Cunningham 35-32_67

Peter Uihlein 33-34_67

Steven Alker 34-33_67

Ollie Schniederjans 32-35_67

Dawson Armstrong 36-31_67

Brent Grant 31-36_67

Max Greyserman 32-35_67

Max Rottluff 33-34_67

Justin Hueber 34-33_67

Mason Overstreet 34-33_67

Paul Haley II 37-31_68

Tag Ridings 34-34_68

Rhein Gibson 34-34_68

Brian Campbell 32-36_68

Jamie Lovemark 34-34_68

Greg Yates 34-34_68

Brandon Crick 35-33_68

Sean O’Hair 35-33_68

Adam Svensson 32-36_68

Dawie van der Walt 33-35_68

Grant Hirschman 33-35_68

Shane Smith 34-34_68

Augusto Núñez 35-33_68

Brad Hopfinger 34-34_68

Gregor Main 35-33_68

Quade Cummins 37-31_68

Tyson Alexander 35-33_68

Theo Humphrey 35-33_68

Nick Hardy 33-35_68

Chase Johnson 34-34_68

Jonathan Hodge 34-34_68

Mickey DeMorat 35-33_68

Will Wilcox 34-35_69

Brady Schnell 31-38_69

Zach Cabra 34-35_69

Ryan McCormick 35-34_69

Stephen Franken 33-36_69

Zach Wright 34-35_69

Danny Guise 36-33_69

Billy Kennerly 35-34_69

Ben Kohles 32-37_69

Alex Prugh 34-35_69

Chase Wright 33-36_69

Spencer Levin 36-33_69

Brett Drewitt 35-34_69

Whee Kim 35-34_69

Harrison Endycott 37-32_69

John Somers 36-33_69

Scott Langley 36-34_70

Kyle Reifers 34-36_70

Ryan Brehm 34-36_70

Max McGreevy 36-34_70

Erik Compton 37-33_70

Austin Smotherman 34-36_70

Nicolas Echavarria 34-36_70

Tom Whitney 37-33_70

Bobby Bai 34-36_70

Chandler Phillips 35-35_70

Andre Metzger 35-35_70

Matt Oshrine 35-35_70

Zecheng Dou 34-36_70

Julián Etulain 37-33_70

Chip McDaniel 33-37_70

Jake Knapp 34-36_70

Cyril Bouniol 37-33_70

Steve Lewton 34-36_70

Robby Ormand 32-38_70

Alex Kang 37-33_70

Justin Lower 36-35_71

Charlie Saxon 35-36_71

Xinjun Zhang 34-37_71

Daniel Miernicki 35-36_71

Rico Hoey 38-33_71

Will Cannon 35-36_71

Michael Miller 35-36_71

Brian Richey 35-36_71

John VanDerLaan 36-35_71

Nelson Ledesma 34-37_71

Roberto Díaz 35-36_71

Andres Gonzales 36-35_71

Martin Piller 35-36_71

Scott Gutschewski 34-37_71

Brett Stegmaier 36-35_71

Blayne Barber 35-36_71

Patrick Fishburn 36-35_71

Brad Brunner 36-35_71

Taylor Dickson 37-34_71

Derek Chang 34-37_71

Luke Schniederjans 37-34_71

Sean Kelly 36-36_72

Jonathan Randolph 35-37_72

Wade Binfield 37-35_72

Joey Garber 34-38_72

Nicholas Thompson 37-35_72

Brandon Harkins 36-36_72

Drew Weaver 36-36_72

Nick Voke 37-35_72

Shad Tuten 36-36_72

David Skinns 38-34_72

Stuart Macdonald 36-36_72

Matt Ryan 37-35_72

Andy Spencer 36-36_72

Charlie Hillier 37-35_72

Tyrone Van Aswegen 36-37_73

Will Grimmer 37-36_73

John Oda 38-35_73

Kyle Jones 38-35_73

Chandler Blanchet 35-38_73

Luke Guthrie 36-38_74

Mikel Martinson 42-32_74

Lorens Chan 39-35_74

Jack Maguire 38-36_74

Ethan Marcus 37-37_74

Anders Albertson 37-38_75

Steve LeBrun 37-38_75

Charlie Wi 41-35_76

Mark Baldwin 37-39_76

Christopher Petefish 39-38_77

Brett Coletta 42-35_77

