Korn Ferry Tour Wichita Open Scores

|Friday
|At Crestview Country Club
|North Course
|Wichita, Kan.
|Purse: $600,000
|Yardage: 6,910; Par: 70
|Second Round
Harry Hall 64-63_127
Erik Barnes 64-65_129
Austin Eckroat 64-66_130
Kevin Yu 64-66_130
Curtis Thompson 64-67_131
Michael Gellerman 64-67_131
Ollie Schniederjans 67-64_131
Vince India 65-66_131
Mark Blakefield 65-66_131
Garett Reband 64-67_131
Brent Grant 67-64_131
Seth Reeves 65-66_131
Taylor Moore 63-68_131
Nicolas Echavarria 70-61_131
James Nicholas 67-64_131
Patrick Fishburn 71-61_132
Kevin Roy 64-68_132
Michael Arnaud 66-66_132
Callum Tarren 65-67_132
Julián Etulain 70-63_133
Chad Ramey 66-67_133
Dan McCarthy 66-67_133
Matt Atkins 67-66_133
Patrick Flavin 66-67_133
Conrad Shindler 64-69_133
Marcelo Rozo 67-67_134
Tyson Alexander 68-66_134
Roberto Díaz 71-63_134
Peter Uihlein 67-67_134
Brett Drewitt 69-65_134
Max Rottluff 67-67_134
Kevin Dougherty 67-67_134
Greg Yates 68-66_134
Brandon Crick 68-66_134
Joshua Creel 66-69_135
Braden Thornberry 66-69_135
Steve Lewton 70-65_135
Mickey DeMorat 68-67_135
Rhein Gibson 68-67_135
Austin Smotherman 70-65_135
Carl Yuan 67-68_135
Sean O’Hair 68-67_135
Dawie van der Walt 68-67_135
KK Limbhasut 67-68_135
Billy Kennerly 69-67_136
Alex Prugh 69-67_136
Scott Gutschewski 71-65_136
Jared Wolfe 66-70_136
Jake Knapp 70-66_136
Max Greyserman 67-69_136
Paul Haley II 68-68_136
Trey Mullinax 67-69_136
Stephen Franken 69-67_136
John VanDerLaan 71-65_136
Gregor Main 68-68_136
Quade Cummins 68-68_136
George Cunningham 67-70_137
Brett Stegmaier 71-66_137
Nick Hardy 68-69_137
Stuart Macdonald 72-65_137
David Kocher 67-70_137
Tommy Gainey 67-70_137
Tag Ridings 68-69_137
Brian Campbell 68-69_137
T.J. Vogel 67-70_137
Xinjun Zhang 71-66_137
Grant Hirschman 68-69_137
Ryan McCormick 69-68_137
Zach Cabra 69-68_137
Bobby Bai 70-67_137
Augusto Núñez 68-69_137
Michael Miller 71-66_137
Chandler Phillips 70-67_137
Kevin Lucas 63-74_137
The following players failed to make the cut.
John Chin 65-73_138
Spencer Levin 69-69_138
Steven Alker 67-71_138
Theo Humphrey 68-70_138
Blayne Barber 71-67_138
Chip McDaniel 70-68_138
Chase Johnson 68-70_138
Brad Brunner 71-67_138
John Somers 69-69_138
Taylor Dickson 71-67_138
Alex Kang 70-68_138
Luke Schniederjans 71-67_138
Andy Spencer 72-66_138
Alex Chiarella 66-72_138
Zach Wright 69-69_138
Brad Hopfinger 68-70_138
Danny Guise 69-69_138
Ben Kohles 69-70_139
Nicholas Thompson 72-67_139
Andres Gonzales 71-68_139
Brandon Harkins 72-67_139
Whee Kim 69-70_139
Cyril Bouniol 70-69_139
Jonathan Hodge 68-71_139
Kyle Reifers 70-69_139
Erik Compton 70-69_139
Charlie Saxon 71-68_139
Trevor Cone 66-73_139
Tom Whitney 70-69_139
Brian Richey 71-68_139
Chase Wright 69-71_140
Dawson Armstrong 67-73_140
Harrison Endycott 69-71_140
Justin Hueber 67-73_140
Jamie Arnold 67-73_140
Jamie Lovemark 68-72_140
Tyrone Van Aswegen 73-67_140
Wade Binfield 72-68_140
Derek Ernst 67-73_140
Will Cannon 71-69_140
Zecheng Dou 70-71_141
Shad Tuten 72-69_141
David Skinns 72-69_141
Chandler Blanchet 73-68_141
Scott Langley 70-71_141
Brady Schnell 69-72_141
Justin Lower 71-70_141
Max McGreevy 70-71_141
Adam Svensson 68-73_141
Rico Hoey 71-70_141
Andre Metzger 70-71_141
Matt Oshrine 70-71_141
Kyle Jones 73-69_142
Jonathan Randolph 72-70_142
Nelson Ledesma 71-72_143
Martin Piller 71-72_143
Charlie Wi 76-67_143
Mason Overstreet 67-76_143
Charlie Hillier 72-71_143
Derek Chang 71-72_143
Will Grimmer 73-70_143
Matt Ryan 72-72_144
Sean Kelly 72-72_144
Ryan Brehm 70-74_144
Will Wilcox 69-75_144
John Oda 73-72_145
Steve LeBrun 75-70_145
Drew Weaver 72-73_145
Nick Voke 72-73_145
Jack Maguire 74-71_145
Ethan Marcus 74-72_146
Anders Albertson 75-71_146
Mikel Martinson 74-72_146
Joey Garber 72-75_147
Daniel Miernicki 71-76_147
Lorens Chan 74-73_147
Christopher Petefish 77-70_147
Robby Ormand 70-78_148
Mark Baldwin 76-73_149
Brett Coletta 77-74_151
Luke Guthrie 74-77_151
