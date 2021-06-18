On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Korn Ferry Tour Wichita Open Scores

The Associated Press
June 18, 2021 8:51 pm
2 min read
      
Friday
At Crestview Country Club
North Course
Wichita, Kan.
Purse: $600,000
Yardage: 6,910; Par: 70
Second Round

Harry Hall 64-63_127

Erik Barnes 64-65_129

Austin Eckroat 64-66_130

Kevin Yu 64-66_130

        Insight by RavenTek: Explore how infrastructure visibility is the first requirement for maintaining best performance in this exclusive executive briefing.

Curtis Thompson 64-67_131

Michael Gellerman 64-67_131

Ollie Schniederjans 67-64_131

Vince India 65-66_131

Mark Blakefield 65-66_131

Garett Reband 64-67_131

Brent Grant 67-64_131

Seth Reeves 65-66_131

        Read more: Sports News

Taylor Moore 63-68_131

Nicolas Echavarria 70-61_131

James Nicholas 67-64_131

Patrick Fishburn 71-61_132

Kevin Roy 64-68_132

Michael Arnaud 66-66_132

Callum Tarren 65-67_132

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Julián Etulain 70-63_133

Chad Ramey 66-67_133

Dan McCarthy 66-67_133

Matt Atkins 67-66_133

Patrick Flavin 66-67_133

Conrad Shindler 64-69_133

Marcelo Rozo 67-67_134

Tyson Alexander 68-66_134

Roberto Díaz 71-63_134

Peter Uihlein 67-67_134

Brett Drewitt 69-65_134

Max Rottluff 67-67_134

Kevin Dougherty 67-67_134

Greg Yates 68-66_134

Brandon Crick 68-66_134

Joshua Creel 66-69_135

Braden Thornberry 66-69_135

Steve Lewton 70-65_135

Mickey DeMorat 68-67_135

Rhein Gibson 68-67_135

Austin Smotherman 70-65_135

Carl Yuan 67-68_135

Sean O’Hair 68-67_135

Dawie van der Walt 68-67_135

KK Limbhasut 67-68_135

Billy Kennerly 69-67_136

Alex Prugh 69-67_136

Scott Gutschewski 71-65_136

Jared Wolfe 66-70_136

Jake Knapp 70-66_136

Max Greyserman 67-69_136

Paul Haley II 68-68_136

Trey Mullinax 67-69_136

Stephen Franken 69-67_136

John VanDerLaan 71-65_136

Gregor Main 68-68_136

Quade Cummins 68-68_136

George Cunningham 67-70_137

Brett Stegmaier 71-66_137

Nick Hardy 68-69_137

Stuart Macdonald 72-65_137

David Kocher 67-70_137

Tommy Gainey 67-70_137

Tag Ridings 68-69_137

Brian Campbell 68-69_137

T.J. Vogel 67-70_137

Xinjun Zhang 71-66_137

Grant Hirschman 68-69_137

Ryan McCormick 69-68_137

Zach Cabra 69-68_137

Bobby Bai 70-67_137

Augusto Núñez 68-69_137

Michael Miller 71-66_137

Chandler Phillips 70-67_137

Kevin Lucas 63-74_137

The following players failed to make the cut.

John Chin 65-73_138

Spencer Levin 69-69_138

Steven Alker 67-71_138

Theo Humphrey 68-70_138

Blayne Barber 71-67_138

Chip McDaniel 70-68_138

Chase Johnson 68-70_138

Brad Brunner 71-67_138

John Somers 69-69_138

Taylor Dickson 71-67_138

Alex Kang 70-68_138

Luke Schniederjans 71-67_138

Andy Spencer 72-66_138

Alex Chiarella 66-72_138

Zach Wright 69-69_138

Brad Hopfinger 68-70_138

Danny Guise 69-69_138

Ben Kohles 69-70_139

Nicholas Thompson 72-67_139

Andres Gonzales 71-68_139

Brandon Harkins 72-67_139

Whee Kim 69-70_139

Cyril Bouniol 70-69_139

Jonathan Hodge 68-71_139

Kyle Reifers 70-69_139

Erik Compton 70-69_139

Charlie Saxon 71-68_139

Trevor Cone 66-73_139

Tom Whitney 70-69_139

Brian Richey 71-68_139

Chase Wright 69-71_140

Dawson Armstrong 67-73_140

Harrison Endycott 69-71_140

Justin Hueber 67-73_140

Jamie Arnold 67-73_140

Jamie Lovemark 68-72_140

Tyrone Van Aswegen 73-67_140

Wade Binfield 72-68_140

Derek Ernst 67-73_140

Will Cannon 71-69_140

Zecheng Dou 70-71_141

Shad Tuten 72-69_141

David Skinns 72-69_141

Chandler Blanchet 73-68_141

Scott Langley 70-71_141

Brady Schnell 69-72_141

Justin Lower 71-70_141

Max McGreevy 70-71_141

Adam Svensson 68-73_141

Rico Hoey 71-70_141

Andre Metzger 70-71_141

Matt Oshrine 70-71_141

Kyle Jones 73-69_142

Jonathan Randolph 72-70_142

Nelson Ledesma 71-72_143

Martin Piller 71-72_143

Charlie Wi 76-67_143

Mason Overstreet 67-76_143

Charlie Hillier 72-71_143

Derek Chang 71-72_143

Will Grimmer 73-70_143

Matt Ryan 72-72_144

Sean Kelly 72-72_144

Ryan Brehm 70-74_144

Will Wilcox 69-75_144

John Oda 73-72_145

Steve LeBrun 75-70_145

Drew Weaver 72-73_145

Nick Voke 72-73_145

Jack Maguire 74-71_145

Ethan Marcus 74-72_146

Anders Albertson 75-71_146

Mikel Martinson 74-72_146

Joey Garber 72-75_147

Daniel Miernicki 71-76_147

Lorens Chan 74-73_147

Christopher Petefish 77-70_147

Robby Ormand 70-78_148

Mark Baldwin 76-73_149

Brett Coletta 77-74_151

Luke Guthrie 74-77_151

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|14 Product Lifecycle Management...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Milky Way over San Juan National Forest wins top prize in Share the Experience photo contest