Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kowar scheduled to start for Royals at Athletics

The Associated Press
June 12, 2021 3:08 am
1 min read
      

Kansas City Royals (30-32, third in the AL Central) vs. Oakland Athletics (38-27, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Saturday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Jackson Kowar (0-1, 54.00 ERA, 7.50 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Athletics: James Kaprielian (2-1, 3.08 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Athletics -150, Royals +130; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals travel to take on the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.

The Athletics are 20-18 on their home turf. Oakland has hit 79 home runs this season, ninth in the American League. Matt Olson leads them with 15, averaging one every 13.9 at-bats.

The Royals are 14-17 in road games. Kansas City has hit 61 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. Salvador Perez leads them with 16, averaging one every 15.1 at-bats.

The Athletics won the last meeting 4-3. Lou Trivino earned his third victory and Seth Brown went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Oakland. Scott Barlow took his second loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson leads the Athletics with 15 home runs and is batting .273.

Perez leads the Royals with 69 hits and has 42 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .260 batting average, 3.01 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Royals: 4-6, .252 batting average, 4.90 ERA

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Reymin Guduan: (groin), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Ramon Laureano: (hip).

Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Adalberto Mondesi: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|7 The 8th Annual SelectUSA Investment...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Yellowstone's new automated vehicle shuttle system successfully transports first passengers