On Air: The Search for Accountability
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kraken reach agreement to use Charlotte as AHL affiliate

The Associated Press
June 28, 2021 1:30 pm
1 min read
      

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken will use the Charlotte Checkers as their American Hockey League affiliate for the first season of the newest NHL franchise.

The Kraken reached an agreement with the Florida Panthers to share Charlotte as their affiliate for the 2021-22 season. Seattle has been awarded an AHL franchise in Palm Springs, California, but delays in arena construction have pushed the debut of that team until the fall of 2022.

“The AHL plays such a key role in the development of NHL players,” Kraken general manager Ron Francis said. “This is a very important decision for the long-term success of our organization.”

Seattle is expected to supply the Checkers with eight to 12 players, some likely coming from the pool of 30 players the Kraken will select during the expansion draft in July. Others are likely to be free agent signings made by Seattle that are signed to either AHL deals or two-way deals.

        Insight by RavenTek: Explore how infrastructure visibility is the first requirement for maintaining best performance in this exclusive executive briefing.

At this time, the sharing agreement is expected to just be for one season with construction underway on the arena for Seattle’s AHL affiliate in the Coachella Valley.

“This agreement helps ensure we can loan all of our prospects to one place rather than multiple locations,” Francis said. “We would like to thank both Charlotte and the Florida Panthers for their cooperation to make this happen.”

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Vermont Guardsman receives Soldier’s Medal for 2020 rescue