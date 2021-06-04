Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Krob strikes out career-high 13, TCU beats McNeese 12-4

By The Associated Press
June 4, 2021 10:43 pm
< a min read
      

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Austin Krob had a career-high 13 strikeouts over eight innings to help No. 6 overall seed and regional host TCU beat McNeese 12-4 in the Fort Worth Regional on Friday night.

The Horned Frogs (41-17) advanced to the early game on Saturday, a winners bracket matchup against No. 3 regional seed Dallas Baptist. The Cowboys (32-29) will face No. 2 regional seed Oregon State in the late game Saturday, a loser-out contest.

Krob (8-1) gave up a pair of singles to the first two batters he faced in the top of the ninth before being relieved by Harrison Beethe, who allowed those runners to score on a single but closed out the inning with no other hits.

Brayden Taylor and Luke Boyers hit home runs for the Horned Frogs, who scored six runs in the seventh and five runs in the eighth.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Cameron Foster (1-4) gave up five runs in the seventh inning for the Cowboys.

____

More NCAA baseball tournament coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-world-series

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|4 Understanding Your Federal Retirement...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Mayorkas raises Pride flag at DC headquarters