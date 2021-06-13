L.A. Angels 10, Arizona 3

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 10 13 9 1 6 Upton lf 5 2 3 1 0 1 .237 Walsh 1b 5 1 2 3 0 1 .293 Stassi c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .339 Rendon 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .240 J.Iglesias ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .267 Ward rf 4 2 2 0 1 0 .237 Lagares cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .223 Sandoval p 3 1 1 0 0 1 .333 Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Ohtani ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Fletcher 2b 3 2 2 2 0 0 .261

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 3 8 3 4 5 C.Kelly c 5 0 1 1 0 1 .257 Marte cf 3 0 2 0 1 1 .356 Locastro cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .194 Escobar 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .240 Walker 1b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .200 Cabrera 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .264 P.Smith lf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .288 Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Ahmed ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .220 a-Peralta ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .256 Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Vargas ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .231 Duplantier p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 R.Smith p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Buchter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Rojas ph-ss 1 0 0 0 1 0 .257

Los Angeles 240 002 020_10 13 0 Arizona 000 100 101_3 8 1

a-singled for Ahmed in the 7th. b-lined out for Buchter in the 7th. c-struck out for Cishek in the 8th. d-singled for Ginkel in the 9th.

E_Marte (1). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Arizona 8. 2B_Walsh (15), Ward (5), Lagares (8), Fletcher (8). HR_Stassi (5), off Duplantier; Walsh (14), off Ginkel. RBIs_Stassi 2 (11), Fletcher 2 (19), Upton (30), Walsh 3 (43), Lagares (13), P.Smith (22), Peralta (33), C.Kelly (24). S_Fletcher.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (J.Iglesias, Stassi); Arizona 3 (Reddick, C.Kelly, Locastro). RISP_Los Angeles 7 for 13; Arizona 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Walsh, Walker. GIDP_J.Iglesias, Cabrera.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Walsh, J.Iglesias, Guerra); Arizona 1 (Cabrera, Escobar, Walker).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sandoval, W, 1-2 6 4 2 2 2 4 94 3.51 Cishek 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 3.62 Guerra 2 3 1 1 2 0 27 5.46

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Duplantier, L, 0-3 1 1-3 6 6 6 0 0 44 13.15 R.Smith 4 2-3 4 2 2 0 5 57 5.21 Buchter 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 1.50 Ginkel 2 3 2 2 0 1 27 5.81

Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 2-1, R.Smith 2-0. HBP_Duplantier (Stassi). WP_Ginkel.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Will Little; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_3:05. A_12,768 (48,686).

