L.A. Angels 10, Arizona 3

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|10
|13
|9
|1
|6
|
|Upton lf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.237
|Walsh 1b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.293
|Stassi c
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.339
|Rendon 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|J.Iglesias ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Ward rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Lagares cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.223
|Sandoval p
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Ohtani ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Guerra p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Fletcher 2b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.261
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|4
|5
|
|C.Kelly c
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|Marte cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.356
|Locastro cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Escobar 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Cabrera 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|P.Smith lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.288
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Ahmed ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|a-Peralta ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Vargas ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Duplantier p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|R.Smith p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Buchter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Rojas ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Los Angeles
|240
|002
|020_10
|13
|0
|Arizona
|000
|100
|101_3
|8
|1
a-singled for Ahmed in the 7th. b-lined out for Buchter in the 7th. c-struck out for Cishek in the 8th. d-singled for Ginkel in the 9th.
E_Marte (1). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Arizona 8. 2B_Walsh (15), Ward (5), Lagares (8), Fletcher (8). HR_Stassi (5), off Duplantier; Walsh (14), off Ginkel. RBIs_Stassi 2 (11), Fletcher 2 (19), Upton (30), Walsh 3 (43), Lagares (13), P.Smith (22), Peralta (33), C.Kelly (24). S_Fletcher.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (J.Iglesias, Stassi); Arizona 3 (Reddick, C.Kelly, Locastro). RISP_Los Angeles 7 for 13; Arizona 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Walsh, Walker. GIDP_J.Iglesias, Cabrera.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Walsh, J.Iglesias, Guerra); Arizona 1 (Cabrera, Escobar, Walker).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sandoval, W, 1-2
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|4
|94
|3.51
|Cishek
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.62
|Guerra
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|27
|5.46
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Duplantier, L, 0-3
|1
|1-3
|6
|6
|6
|0
|0
|44
|13.15
|R.Smith
|4
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|57
|5.21
|Buchter
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|1.50
|Ginkel
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|27
|5.81
Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 2-1, R.Smith 2-0. HBP_Duplantier (Stassi). WP_Ginkel.
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Will Little; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_3:05. A_12,768 (48,686).
