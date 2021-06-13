Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

L.A. Angels 10, Arizona 3

The Associated Press
June 13, 2021 7:30 pm
1 min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 10 13 9 1 6
Upton lf 5 2 3 1 0 1 .237
Walsh 1b 5 1 2 3 0 1 .293
Stassi c 4 1 1 2 0 1 .339
Rendon 3b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .240
J.Iglesias ss 5 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Ward rf 4 2 2 0 1 0 .237
Lagares cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .223
Sandoval p 3 1 1 0 0 1 .333
Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Ohtani ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .269
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fletcher 2b 3 2 2 2 0 0 .261
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 8 3 4 5
C.Kelly c 5 0 1 1 0 1 .257
Marte cf 3 0 2 0 1 1 .356
Locastro cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .194
Escobar 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .240
Walker 1b 4 1 0 0 0 0 .200
Cabrera 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .264
P.Smith lf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .288
Reddick rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274
Ahmed ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .220
a-Peralta ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .256
Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Vargas ph 1 1 1 0 0 0 .231
Duplantier p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
R.Smith p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Buchter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Rojas ph-ss 1 0 0 0 1 0 .257
Los Angeles 240 002 020_10 13 0
Arizona 000 100 101_3 8 1

a-singled for Ahmed in the 7th. b-lined out for Buchter in the 7th. c-struck out for Cishek in the 8th. d-singled for Ginkel in the 9th.

E_Marte (1). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Arizona 8. 2B_Walsh (15), Ward (5), Lagares (8), Fletcher (8). HR_Stassi (5), off Duplantier; Walsh (14), off Ginkel. RBIs_Stassi 2 (11), Fletcher 2 (19), Upton (30), Walsh 3 (43), Lagares (13), P.Smith (22), Peralta (33), C.Kelly (24). S_Fletcher.

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (J.Iglesias, Stassi); Arizona 3 (Reddick, C.Kelly, Locastro). RISP_Los Angeles 7 for 13; Arizona 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Walsh, Walker. GIDP_J.Iglesias, Cabrera.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Walsh, J.Iglesias, Guerra); Arizona 1 (Cabrera, Escobar, Walker).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Sandoval, W, 1-2 6 4 2 2 2 4 94 3.51
Cishek 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 3.62
Guerra 2 3 1 1 2 0 27 5.46
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Duplantier, L, 0-3 1 1-3 6 6 6 0 0 44 13.15
R.Smith 4 2-3 4 2 2 0 5 57 5.21
Buchter 1 0 0 0 1 0 18 1.50
Ginkel 2 3 2 2 0 1 27 5.81

Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 2-1, R.Smith 2-0. HBP_Duplantier (Stassi). WP_Ginkel.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Will Little; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_3:05. A_12,768 (48,686).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|13 The Workplace of the Future: What You...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Yellowstone's new automated vehicle shuttle system successfully transports first passengers