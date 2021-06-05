L.A. Angels 3, Seattle 2

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|6
|2
|1
|15
|
|Crawford ss
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.256
|Haniger dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.218
|France 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Fraley rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Kelenic cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.101
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.170
|a-Godoy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Trammell lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|Walton 2b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|26
|3
|6
|3
|4
|8
|
|Upton lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.213
|Ohtani p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Ward rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.298
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Rojas rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.190
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Mayers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Lagares cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Wong 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Fletcher ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Seattle
|101
|000
|000_2
|6
|1
|Los Angeles
|002
|100
|00x_3
|6
|0
a-struck out for Murphy in the 9th.
E_Vest (1). LOB_Seattle 5, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Trammell 2 (5), France (14). HR_Crawford (3), off Ohtani; Upton (12), off Dugger; Rojas (3), off Santiago. RBIs_Crawford 2 (19), Upton 2 (24), Rojas (8). SF_Crawford. S_Walton, Wong.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Kelenic, France); Los Angeles 0. RISP_Seattle 1 for 6; Los Angeles 0 for 2.
GIDP_Lagares, Rendon, Ohtani.
DP_Seattle 3 (Crawford, Seager, France; Crawford, Walton, France; Seager, Walton, France).
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dugger
|2
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|38
|6.41
|Zamora
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|6.23
|Santiago, L, 0-1
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|50
|6.35
|Vest
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.50
|Sewald
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.27
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ohtani, W, 2-1
|6
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|10
|76
|2.76
|Watson, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.72
|Mayers
|0
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|4.91
|Iglesias, S, 10-12
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|28
|3.91
Mayers pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Iglesias 3-0.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_2:42. A_15,141 (45,517).
