L.A. Angels 3, Seattle 2

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 6 2 1 15 Crawford ss 2 1 1 2 1 0 .256 Haniger dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .262 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .218 France 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .254 Fraley rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .167 Kelenic cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .101 Murphy c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .170 a-Godoy ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .208 Trammell lf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .177 Walton 2b 2 0 2 0 0 0 .220

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 26 3 6 3 4 8 Upton lf 2 1 1 2 2 1 .213 Ohtani p 2 0 0 0 1 0 .255 Ward rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .218 Rendon 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Walsh 1b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .298 Suzuki c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .205 Rojas rf 2 1 1 1 1 1 .190 Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Mayers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Lagares cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .208 Wong 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Fletcher ss 3 1 1 0 0 1 .258

Seattle 101 000 000_2 6 1 Los Angeles 002 100 00x_3 6 0

a-struck out for Murphy in the 9th.

E_Vest (1). LOB_Seattle 5, Los Angeles 4. 2B_Trammell 2 (5), France (14). HR_Crawford (3), off Ohtani; Upton (12), off Dugger; Rojas (3), off Santiago. RBIs_Crawford 2 (19), Upton 2 (24), Rojas (8). SF_Crawford. S_Walton, Wong.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 3 (Kelenic, France); Los Angeles 0. RISP_Seattle 1 for 6; Los Angeles 0 for 2.

GIDP_Lagares, Rendon, Ohtani.

DP_Seattle 3 (Crawford, Seager, France; Crawford, Walton, France; Seager, Walton, France).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Dugger 2 1-3 3 2 2 2 0 38 6.41 Zamora 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 7 6.23 Santiago, L, 0-1 3 2 1 1 1 5 50 6.35 Vest 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.50 Sewald 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 3.27

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ohtani, W, 2-1 6 4 2 2 0 10 76 2.76 Watson, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.72 Mayers 0 2 0 0 1 0 6 4.91 Iglesias, S, 10-12 2 0 0 0 0 4 28 3.91

Mayers pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Iglesias 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:42. A_15,141 (45,517).

