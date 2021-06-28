Trending:
L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

The Associated Press
June 28, 2021 10:31 pm
1 min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 5 11 5 2 9
Fletcher 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .290
Ohtani dh 5 1 1 1 0 2 .276
Rendon 3b 3 2 1 0 2 0 .230
Walsh 1b 5 0 2 1 0 2 .283
Stassi c 4 0 0 1 0 2 .286
Schebler lf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .161
J.Iglesias ss 4 0 2 1 0 0 .260
Rengifo rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .148
Lagares cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .231
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 6 3 1 9
LeMahieu 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .273
Judge rf-cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .285
Sánchez c 4 0 0 1 0 2 .232
Stanton dh 4 1 1 1 0 1 .268
Voit 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .205
Torres ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .238
Urshela 3b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .272
Andújar lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Gardner cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .195
a-Frazier ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .186
Los Angeles 200 011 010_5 11 0
New York 110 001 000_3 6 1

a-struck out for Gardner in the 7th.

E_LeMahieu (6). LOB_Los Angeles 8, New York 3. 2B_Walsh (20), Rendon (11), Fletcher (13), J.Iglesias (11), Judge (11). HR_Ohtani (26), off King; Lagares (2), off Luetge; Urshela (10), off Bundy; Stanton (14), off Suarez. RBIs_Ohtani (60), Walsh (53), Stassi (13), Lagares (18), J.Iglesias (22), Sánchez (30), Urshela (32), Stanton (38).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Schebler, Stassi, Fletcher 2, Ohtani); New York 2 (Voit, LeMahieu). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 10; New York 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Sánchez, Gardner. GIDP_Stanton.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (J.Iglesias, Fletcher, Walsh); New York 1 (Judge, Voit, Judge).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bundy 1 2-3 4 2 2 0 0 43 6.78
Suarez, W, 3-1 5 1-3 2 1 1 1 5 56 1.98
Cishek, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.55
R.Iglesias, S, 14-17 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 3.74
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
King, L, 0-4 4 1-3 6 3 2 2 4 77 4.06
Luetge 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 1 27 2.52
Green 2 1-3 2 1 1 0 3 30 2.48
Cortes Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.12

Inherited runners-scored_Suarez 1-0, Luetge 1-1, Green 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, John Libka; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:06. A_25,054 (47,309).

