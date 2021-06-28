L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Yankees 3

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|5
|11
|5
|2
|9
|
|Fletcher 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Ohtani dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.276
|Rendon 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.230
|Walsh 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.283
|Stassi c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.286
|Schebler lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.161
|J.Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Rengifo rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|Lagares cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|1
|9
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Judge rf-cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.285
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.232
|Stanton dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|Voit 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Urshela 3b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Andújar lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Gardner cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|a-Frazier ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.186
|Los Angeles
|200
|011
|010_5
|11
|0
|New York
|110
|001
|000_3
|6
|1
a-struck out for Gardner in the 7th.
E_LeMahieu (6). LOB_Los Angeles 8, New York 3. 2B_Walsh (20), Rendon (11), Fletcher (13), J.Iglesias (11), Judge (11). HR_Ohtani (26), off King; Lagares (2), off Luetge; Urshela (10), off Bundy; Stanton (14), off Suarez. RBIs_Ohtani (60), Walsh (53), Stassi (13), Lagares (18), J.Iglesias (22), Sánchez (30), Urshela (32), Stanton (38).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 5 (Schebler, Stassi, Fletcher 2, Ohtani); New York 2 (Voit, LeMahieu). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 10; New York 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Sánchez, Gardner. GIDP_Stanton.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (J.Iglesias, Fletcher, Walsh); New York 1 (Judge, Voit, Judge).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy
|1
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|43
|6.78
|Suarez, W, 3-1
|5
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|56
|1.98
|Cishek, H, 8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.55
|R.Iglesias, S, 14-17
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|3.74
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|King, L, 0-4
|4
|1-3
|6
|3
|2
|2
|4
|77
|4.06
|Luetge
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|27
|2.52
|Green
|2
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|30
|2.48
|Cortes Jr.
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.12
Inherited runners-scored_Suarez 1-0, Luetge 1-1, Green 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, John Libka; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:06. A_25,054 (47,309).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments