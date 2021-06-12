L.A. Angels 6, Arizona 5

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 6 9 5 5 9 Upton lf 4 2 1 0 2 0 .230 Ohtani p-rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .267 Lagares cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .219 Rendon 3b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .233 Walsh 1b 4 1 0 0 1 3 .292 J.Iglesias ss 5 1 1 0 0 3 .270 Ward cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .219 Suzuki c 3 1 3 2 0 0 .226 1-Canning pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Wong rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .185 Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Mayers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Gosselin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .288 Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Stassi ph-c 1 0 0 1 0 0 .340 Fletcher 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .260

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 41 5 10 2 3 15 Rojas 2b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .255 Marte cf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .350 Cabrera 1b 5 0 0 0 0 4 .264 Escobar 3b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .240 P.Smith rf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .293 Peralta lf 4 0 2 0 1 2 .251 C.Kelly c 5 1 1 0 0 1 .262 Ahmed ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .222 M.Kelly p 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000 a-Locastro ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .196 Mantiply p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Walker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .196 Clarke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Reddick ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .292 Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Buchter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — R.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 f-Vogt ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .187

Los Angeles 003 001 100 1_6 9 1 Arizona 000 022 001 0_5 10 0

a-hit by pitch for M.Kelly in the 5th. b-pinch hit for Ginkel in the 6th. c-popped out for Mayers in the 8th. d-flied out for Crichton in the 8th. e-grounded out for R.Iglesias in the 10th. f-struck out for R.Smith in the 10th.

1-ran for Suzuki in the 10th.

E_Suzuki (6). LOB_Los Angeles 11, Arizona 11. 2B_Ohtani 2 (15), J.Iglesias (8), P.Smith (14), Peralta 2 (14), Ahmed (13). HR_Suzuki (2), off M.Kelly; Escobar (15), off R.Iglesias. RBIs_Suzuki 2 (7), Ohtani (45), Rendon (26), Stassi (9), Rojas (18), Escobar (42).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 7 (Rendon, Fletcher, Ward, Upton); Arizona 9 (C.Kelly 2, Cabrera 2, Ahmed, Peralta, Vogt). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 12; Arizona 1 for 17.

Runners moved up_Ohtani, Wong, Stassi, Marte 2. GIDP_Walsh, Marte.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (J.Iglesias, Walsh); Arizona 1 (Rojas, Ahmed, Cabrera).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ohtani 5 5 2 2 2 8 86 2.85 Rodriguez, BS, 0-1 0 3 2 1 0 0 16 3.18 Mayers 2 1 0 0 0 3 26 4.06 Watson, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.43 R.Iglesias, W, 4-2 1 1 1 1 0 2 17 3.96 Cishek, H, 6 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 16 3.76 Claudio, S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.56

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA M.Kelly 5 4 3 3 2 6 88 5.14 Mantiply 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 16 3.38 Ginkel 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 5.55 Clarke 1 2 1 1 1 1 15 4.06 Crichton 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 5.03 Soria 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 4.50 Buchter, L, 0-1 1-3 0 1 0 0 1 11 1.80 R.Smith 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 5.36

Rodriguez pitched to 4 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_Mayers 2-0, Claudio 2-0, Ginkel 2-0, R.Smith 3-1. IBB_off Clarke (Walsh). HBP_Ohtani (Locastro), Crichton (Suzuki), Buchter 2 (Ward,Suzuki). WP_Ohtani, Clarke.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Will Little; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_4:09. A_18,458 (48,686).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.