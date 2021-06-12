Trending:
L.A. Angels 6, Arizona 5

The Associated Press
June 12, 2021 2:11 am
2 min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 6 9 5 5 9
Upton lf 4 2 1 0 2 0 .230
Ohtani p-rf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .267
Lagares cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .219
Rendon 3b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .233
Walsh 1b 4 1 0 0 1 3 .292
J.Iglesias ss 5 1 1 0 0 3 .270
Ward cf-rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .219
Suzuki c 3 1 3 2 0 0 .226
1-Canning pr 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wong rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .185
Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mayers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Gosselin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .288
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Stassi ph-c 1 0 0 1 0 0 .340
Fletcher 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .260
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 41 5 10 2 3 15
Rojas 2b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .255
Marte cf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .350
Cabrera 1b 5 0 0 0 0 4 .264
Escobar 3b 5 1 2 1 0 2 .240
P.Smith rf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .293
Peralta lf 4 0 2 0 1 2 .251
C.Kelly c 5 1 1 0 0 1 .262
Ahmed ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .222
M.Kelly p 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000
a-Locastro ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .196
Mantiply p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Walker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .196
Clarke p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Reddick ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .292
Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Buchter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
R.Smith p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
f-Vogt ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .187
Los Angeles 003 001 100 1_6 9 1
Arizona 000 022 001 0_5 10 0

a-hit by pitch for M.Kelly in the 5th. b-pinch hit for Ginkel in the 6th. c-popped out for Mayers in the 8th. d-flied out for Crichton in the 8th. e-grounded out for R.Iglesias in the 10th. f-struck out for R.Smith in the 10th.

1-ran for Suzuki in the 10th.

E_Suzuki (6). LOB_Los Angeles 11, Arizona 11. 2B_Ohtani 2 (15), J.Iglesias (8), P.Smith (14), Peralta 2 (14), Ahmed (13). HR_Suzuki (2), off M.Kelly; Escobar (15), off R.Iglesias. RBIs_Suzuki 2 (7), Ohtani (45), Rendon (26), Stassi (9), Rojas (18), Escobar (42).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 7 (Rendon, Fletcher, Ward, Upton); Arizona 9 (C.Kelly 2, Cabrera 2, Ahmed, Peralta, Vogt). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 12; Arizona 1 for 17.

Runners moved up_Ohtani, Wong, Stassi, Marte 2. GIDP_Walsh, Marte.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (J.Iglesias, Walsh); Arizona 1 (Rojas, Ahmed, Cabrera).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ohtani 5 5 2 2 2 8 86 2.85
Rodriguez, BS, 0-1 0 3 2 1 0 0 16 3.18
Mayers 2 1 0 0 0 3 26 4.06
Watson, H, 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.43
R.Iglesias, W, 4-2 1 1 1 1 0 2 17 3.96
Cishek, H, 6 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 16 3.76
Claudio, S, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.56
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
M.Kelly 5 4 3 3 2 6 88 5.14
Mantiply 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 16 3.38
Ginkel 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 5.55
Clarke 1 2 1 1 1 1 15 4.06
Crichton 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 5.03
Soria 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 4.50
Buchter, L, 0-1 1-3 0 1 0 0 1 11 1.80
R.Smith 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 5.36

Rodriguez pitched to 4 batters in the 6th

Inherited runners-scored_Mayers 2-0, Claudio 2-0, Ginkel 2-0, R.Smith 3-1. IBB_off Clarke (Walsh). HBP_Ohtani (Locastro), Crichton (Suzuki), Buchter 2 (Ward,Suzuki). WP_Ohtani, Clarke.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Will Little; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_4:09. A_18,458 (48,686).

