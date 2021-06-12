L.A. Angels 6, Arizona 5

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|6
|9
|5
|5
|9
|
|Upton lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.230
|Ohtani p-rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Lagares cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.233
|Walsh 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.292
|J.Iglesias ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.270
|Ward cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Suzuki c
|3
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.226
|1-Canning pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wong rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Rodriguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Mayers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Gosselin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.288
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|R.Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Stassi ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.340
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|41
|5
|10
|2
|3
|15
|
|Rojas 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.255
|Marte cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.350
|Cabrera 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.264
|Escobar 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.240
|P.Smith rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.251
|C.Kelly c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Ahmed ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|M.Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|a-Locastro ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Mantiply p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Walker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Clarke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Crichton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Reddick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Soria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Buchter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|R.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|f-Vogt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.187
|Los Angeles
|003
|001
|100
|1_6
|9
|1
|Arizona
|000
|022
|001
|0_5
|10
|0
a-hit by pitch for M.Kelly in the 5th. b-pinch hit for Ginkel in the 6th. c-popped out for Mayers in the 8th. d-flied out for Crichton in the 8th. e-grounded out for R.Iglesias in the 10th. f-struck out for R.Smith in the 10th.
1-ran for Suzuki in the 10th.
E_Suzuki (6). LOB_Los Angeles 11, Arizona 11. 2B_Ohtani 2 (15), J.Iglesias (8), P.Smith (14), Peralta 2 (14), Ahmed (13). HR_Suzuki (2), off M.Kelly; Escobar (15), off R.Iglesias. RBIs_Suzuki 2 (7), Ohtani (45), Rendon (26), Stassi (9), Rojas (18), Escobar (42).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 7 (Rendon, Fletcher, Ward, Upton); Arizona 9 (C.Kelly 2, Cabrera 2, Ahmed, Peralta, Vogt). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 12; Arizona 1 for 17.
Runners moved up_Ohtani, Wong, Stassi, Marte 2. GIDP_Walsh, Marte.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (J.Iglesias, Walsh); Arizona 1 (Rojas, Ahmed, Cabrera).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ohtani
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|86
|2.85
|Rodriguez, BS, 0-1
|0
|
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|16
|3.18
|Mayers
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|26
|4.06
|Watson, H, 6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.43
|R.Iglesias, W, 4-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|3.96
|Cishek, H, 6
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|3.76
|Claudio, S, 1-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|4.56
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Kelly
|5
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|6
|88
|5.14
|Mantiply
|
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|3.38
|Ginkel
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5.55
|Clarke
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|15
|4.06
|Crichton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|5.03
|Soria
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|4.50
|Buchter, L, 0-1
|
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|11
|1.80
|R.Smith
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|5.36
Rodriguez pitched to 4 batters in the 6th
Inherited runners-scored_Mayers 2-0, Claudio 2-0, Ginkel 2-0, R.Smith 3-1. IBB_off Clarke (Walsh). HBP_Ohtani (Locastro), Crichton (Suzuki), Buchter 2 (Ward,Suzuki). WP_Ohtani, Clarke.
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Will Little; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_4:09. A_18,458 (48,686).
