Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

L.A. Angels 6, Arizona 5

The Associated Press
June 12, 2021 2:13 am
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 6 9 5 Totals 41 5 10 2
Upton lf 4 2 1 0 Rojas 2b 5 1 2 1
Ohtani p-rf 4 1 2 1 Marte cf 4 1 0 0
Lagares cf 1 0 0 0 Cabrera 1b 5 0 0 0
Rendon 3b 4 0 1 1 Escobar 3b 5 1 2 1
Walsh 1b 4 1 0 0 P.Smith rf 5 0 2 0
J.Iglesias ss 5 1 1 0 Peralta lf 4 0 2 0
Ward cf-rf 4 0 1 0 C.Kelly c 5 1 1 0
Suzuki c 3 1 3 2 Ahmed ss 5 1 1 0
Canning pr 0 0 0 0 M.Kelly p 0 0 0 0
Cishek p 0 0 0 0 Locastro ph 0 0 0 0
Claudio p 0 0 0 0 Mantiply p 0 0 0 0
Wong rf 3 0 0 0 Ginkel p 0 0 0 0
Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 Walker ph 1 0 0 0
Mayers p 0 0 0 0 Clarke p 0 0 0 0
Gosselin ph 1 0 0 0 Crichton p 0 0 0 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0 Reddick ph 1 0 0 0
R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 Soria p 0 0 0 0
Stassi ph-c 1 0 0 1 Buchter p 0 0 0 0
Fletcher 2b 4 0 0 0 R.Smith p 0 0 0 0
Vogt ph 1 0 0 0
Los Angeles 003 001 100 1 6
Arizona 000 022 001 0 5

E_Suzuki (6). DP_Los Angeles 1, Arizona 1. LOB_Los Angeles 11, Arizona 11. 2B_Ohtani 2 (15), J.Iglesias (8), P.Smith (14), Peralta 2 (14), Ahmed (13). HR_Suzuki (2), Escobar (15).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Ohtani 5 5 2 2 2 8
Rodriguez BS,0-1 0 3 2 1 0 0
Mayers 2 1 0 0 0 3
Watson H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1
R.Iglesias W,4-2 1 1 1 1 0 2
Cishek H,6 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Claudio S,1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Arizona
M.Kelly 5 4 3 3 2 6
Mantiply 2-3 3 1 1 0 1
Ginkel 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Clarke 1 2 1 1 1 1
Crichton 1 0 0 0 0 0
Soria 1 0 0 0 1 0
Buchter L,0-1 1-3 0 1 0 0 1
R.Smith 2-3 0 0 0 1 0

Rodriguez pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Ohtani (Locastro), Crichton (Suzuki), Buchter 2 (Ward,Suzuki). WP_Ohtani, Clarke.

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Will Little; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_4:09. A_18,458 (48,686).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|7 The 8th Annual SelectUSA Investment...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Yellowstone's new automated vehicle shuttle system successfully transports first passengers