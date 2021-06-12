L.A. Angels 6, Arizona 5

Los Angeles Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 6 9 5 Totals 41 5 10 2 Upton lf 4 2 1 0 Rojas 2b 5 1 2 1 Ohtani p-rf 4 1 2 1 Marte cf 4 1 0 0 Lagares cf 1 0 0 0 Cabrera 1b 5 0 0 0 Rendon 3b 4 0 1 1 Escobar 3b 5 1 2 1 Walsh 1b 4 1 0 0 P.Smith rf 5 0 2 0 J.Iglesias ss 5 1 1 0 Peralta lf 4 0 2 0 Ward cf-rf 4 0 1 0 C.Kelly c 5 1 1 0 Suzuki c 3 1 3 2 Ahmed ss 5 1 1 0 Canning pr 0 0 0 0 M.Kelly p 0 0 0 0 Cishek p 0 0 0 0 Locastro ph 0 0 0 0 Claudio p 0 0 0 0 Mantiply p 0 0 0 0 Wong rf 3 0 0 0 Ginkel p 0 0 0 0 Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 Walker ph 1 0 0 0 Mayers p 0 0 0 0 Clarke p 0 0 0 0 Gosselin ph 1 0 0 0 Crichton p 0 0 0 0 Watson p 0 0 0 0 Reddick ph 1 0 0 0 R.Iglesias p 0 0 0 0 Soria p 0 0 0 0 Stassi ph-c 1 0 0 1 Buchter p 0 0 0 0 Fletcher 2b 4 0 0 0 R.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Vogt ph 1 0 0 0

Los Angeles 003 001 100 1 — 6 Arizona 000 022 001 0 — 5

E_Suzuki (6). DP_Los Angeles 1, Arizona 1. LOB_Los Angeles 11, Arizona 11. 2B_Ohtani 2 (15), J.Iglesias (8), P.Smith (14), Peralta 2 (14), Ahmed (13). HR_Suzuki (2), Escobar (15).

IP H R ER BB SO

Los Angeles Ohtani 5 5 2 2 2 8 Rodriguez BS,0-1 0 3 2 1 0 0 Mayers 2 1 0 0 0 3 Watson H,6 1 0 0 0 0 1 R.Iglesias W,4-2 1 1 1 1 0 2 Cishek H,6 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Claudio S,1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Arizona M.Kelly 5 4 3 3 2 6 Mantiply 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 Ginkel 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Clarke 1 2 1 1 1 1 Crichton 1 0 0 0 0 0 Soria 1 0 0 0 1 0 Buchter L,0-1 1-3 0 1 0 0 1 R.Smith 2-3 0 0 0 1 0

Rodriguez pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Ohtani (Locastro), Crichton (Suzuki), Buchter 2 (Ward,Suzuki). WP_Ohtani, Clarke.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Will Little; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Dan Merzel.

T_4:09. A_18,458 (48,686).

