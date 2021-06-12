L.A. Angels 6, Arizona 5

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|6
|9
|5
|
|Totals
|41
|5
|10
|2
|
|Upton lf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Rojas 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Ohtani p-rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Marte cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Lagares cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cabrera 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Escobar 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Walsh 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|P.Smith rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|J.Iglesias ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Ward cf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|C.Kelly c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Suzuki c
|3
|1
|3
|2
|
|Ahmed ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Canning pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Locastro ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Claudio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mantiply p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wong rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ginkel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodriguez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mayers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clarke p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gosselin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crichton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reddick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Iglesias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stassi ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Buchter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fletcher 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Vogt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|003
|001
|100
|1
|—
|6
|Arizona
|000
|022
|001
|0
|—
|5
E_Suzuki (6). DP_Los Angeles 1, Arizona 1. LOB_Los Angeles 11, Arizona 11. 2B_Ohtani 2 (15), J.Iglesias (8), P.Smith (14), Peralta 2 (14), Ahmed (13). HR_Suzuki (2), Escobar (15).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ohtani
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|8
|Rodriguez BS,0-1
|0
|
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Mayers
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Watson H,6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R.Iglesias W,4-2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Cishek H,6
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Claudio S,1-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|M.Kelly
|5
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|6
|Mantiply
|
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Ginkel
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clarke
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Crichton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Soria
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Buchter L,0-1
|
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|R.Smith
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Rodriguez pitched to 4 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Ohtani (Locastro), Crichton (Suzuki), Buchter 2 (Ward,Suzuki). WP_Ohtani, Clarke.
Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Will Little; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Dan Merzel.
T_4:09. A_18,458 (48,686).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments