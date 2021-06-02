Trending:
Sports News

L.A. Angels 8, San Francisco 1

By The Associated Press
June 2, 2021 12:53 am
1 min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 8 8 7 5 7
Upton lf 1 2 0 0 2 0 .208
Rojas lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .185
Gosselin 2b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .288
a-Wong ph-2b 2 1 1 1 1 1 .308
Rendon 3b 5 0 3 5 0 0 .228
Lagares cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .229
Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Ward rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .220
Stassi c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .242
Heaney p 2 1 1 0 1 1 .500
Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Suzuki ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Mayers p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fletcher ss 3 2 0 0 1 0 .257
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 6 1 1 9
Slater cf-rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .222
Posey c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .315
Menez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Wade Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Yastrzemski rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .222
b-Duggar ph-cf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .324
Flores 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .248
Solano 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .258
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .247
Dubón 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Tauchman lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .189
Wood p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Wisler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Dickerson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .210
Tromp c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Los Angeles 003 500 000_8 8 0
San Francisco 000 000 100_1 6 0

a-walked for Gosselin in the 4th. b-popped out for Yastrzemski in the 4th. c-grounded out for Álvarez in the 6th. d-popped out for Cishek in the 8th. e-flied out for Menez in the 8th.

LOB_Los Angeles 5, San Francisco 5. 2B_Stassi (1), Rendon (5). RBIs_Rendon 5 (19), Stassi (2), Wong (1), Solano (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Lagares); San Francisco 2 (Tauchman, Crawford). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 5; San Francisco 1 for 6.

GIDP_Rendon, Posey.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher, Wong, Walsh); San Francisco 1 (Dubón, Solano, Flores).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Heaney, W, 3-3 6 1-3 5 1 1 1 7 89 4.76
Cishek 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.00
Mayers 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.91
Watson 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 3.93
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wood, L, 5-3 3 2-3 4 7 7 4 2 73 3.48
Wisler 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 21 6.16
Álvarez 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 4.58
Menez 2 0 0 0 0 2 26 0.00
Leone 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 2-0, Wisler 3-3. HBP_Wood (Ward). WP_Wood.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:52. A_10,546 (41,915).

