L.A. Angels 8, San Francisco 1

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|8
|8
|7
|5
|7
|
|Upton lf
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.208
|Rojas lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Gosselin 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|a-Wong ph-2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.308
|Rendon 3b
|5
|0
|3
|5
|0
|0
|.228
|Lagares cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Ward rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Stassi c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Heaney p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.500
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Suzuki ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Mayers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Watson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Fletcher ss
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|1
|9
|
|Slater cf-rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.222
|Posey c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.315
|Menez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Wade Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Yastrzemski rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|b-Duggar ph-cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.324
|Flores 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Solano 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Dubón 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Tauchman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|Wood p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Wisler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Álvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Dickerson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.210
|Tromp c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Los Angeles
|003
|500
|000_8
|8
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|100_1
|6
|0
a-walked for Gosselin in the 4th. b-popped out for Yastrzemski in the 4th. c-grounded out for Álvarez in the 6th. d-popped out for Cishek in the 8th. e-flied out for Menez in the 8th.
LOB_Los Angeles 5, San Francisco 5. 2B_Stassi (1), Rendon (5). RBIs_Rendon 5 (19), Stassi (2), Wong (1), Solano (10).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Lagares); San Francisco 2 (Tauchman, Crawford). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 5; San Francisco 1 for 6.
GIDP_Rendon, Posey.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher, Wong, Walsh); San Francisco 1 (Dubón, Solano, Flores).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Heaney, W, 3-3
|6
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|7
|89
|4.76
|Cishek
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.00
|Mayers
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.91
|Watson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.93
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wood, L, 5-3
|3
|2-3
|4
|7
|7
|4
|2
|73
|3.48
|Wisler
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|21
|6.16
|Álvarez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.58
|Menez
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|0.00
|Leone
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 2-0, Wisler 3-3. HBP_Wood (Ward). WP_Wood.
Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:52. A_10,546 (41,915).
