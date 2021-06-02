L.A. Angels 8, San Francisco 1

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 8 8 7 5 7 Upton lf 1 2 0 0 2 0 .208 Rojas lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .185 Gosselin 2b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .288 a-Wong ph-2b 2 1 1 1 1 1 .308 Rendon 3b 5 0 3 5 0 0 .228 Lagares cf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .229 Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Ward rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .220 Stassi c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .242 Heaney p 2 1 1 0 1 1 .500 Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Suzuki ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Mayers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Watson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Fletcher ss 3 2 0 0 1 0 .257

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 6 1 1 9 Slater cf-rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .222 Posey c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .315 Menez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Wade Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Yastrzemski rf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .222 b-Duggar ph-cf 3 1 2 0 0 0 .324 Flores 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .248 Solano 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .258 Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .247 Dubón 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Tauchman lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .189 Wood p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Wisler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Álvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Dickerson ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .210 Tromp c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Los Angeles 003 500 000_8 8 0 San Francisco 000 000 100_1 6 0

a-walked for Gosselin in the 4th. b-popped out for Yastrzemski in the 4th. c-grounded out for Álvarez in the 6th. d-popped out for Cishek in the 8th. e-flied out for Menez in the 8th.

LOB_Los Angeles 5, San Francisco 5. 2B_Stassi (1), Rendon (5). RBIs_Rendon 5 (19), Stassi (2), Wong (1), Solano (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 1 (Lagares); San Francisco 2 (Tauchman, Crawford). RISP_Los Angeles 2 for 5; San Francisco 1 for 6.

GIDP_Rendon, Posey.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Fletcher, Wong, Walsh); San Francisco 1 (Dubón, Solano, Flores).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Heaney, W, 3-3 6 1-3 5 1 1 1 7 89 4.76 Cishek 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.00 Mayers 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 4.91 Watson 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 3.93

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wood, L, 5-3 3 2-3 4 7 7 4 2 73 3.48 Wisler 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 1 21 6.16 Álvarez 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 4.58 Menez 2 0 0 0 0 2 26 0.00 Leone 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 2-0, Wisler 3-3. HBP_Wood (Ward). WP_Wood.

Umpires_Home, Jeff Nelson; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:52. A_10,546 (41,915).

