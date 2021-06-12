Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

L.A. Dodgers 12, Texas 1

The Associated Press
June 12, 2021 1:33 am
1 min read
      
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 1 4 1 3 12
Kiner-Falefa ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .289
E.White lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .154
García cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .271
Gallo rf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .207
Solak 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .234
Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Culberson 3b-p 4 0 1 0 0 2 .223
Trevino c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .237
Foltynewicz p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Yang p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-J.Martin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .130
de Geus p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Calhoun ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .250
Patton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Holt 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 12 16 12 3 4
Betts rf-cf 3 2 0 0 0 0 .251
b-Beaty ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .281
Muncy 1b 1 1 1 2 0 0 .264
Pujols 1b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .268
Turner 3b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .277
Bellinger cf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .226
1-McKinstry pr-rf-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .243
Smith c 4 2 2 1 0 1 .270
Taylor 2b-cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .278
Lux ss 4 2 2 4 1 0 .242
Pollock lf 4 0 2 0 1 1 .278
Kershaw p 3 0 2 1 0 0 .286
Nelson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
M.White p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Texas 000 001 000_1 4 1
Los Angeles 602 220 00x_12 16 1

a-grounded out for Yang in the 5th. b-struck out for Betts in the 6th. c-walked for de Geus in the 7th.

1-ran for Bellinger in the 5th.

E_Kiner-Falefa (7), Lux (6). LOB_Texas 9, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Culberson (7), Kiner-Falefa (12), Smith (11), Lux (7). HR_Muncy (14), off Foltynewicz; Turner (12), off Foltynewicz; Lux (6), off Foltynewicz; Pujols (5), off Yang; Smith (6), off Yang. RBIs_Gallo (28), Muncy 2 (33), Turner (34), Lux 4 (29), Kershaw (3), Pujols (13), Smith (20), Bellinger (10), Taylor (34). SF_Taylor. S_Kershaw.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Kiner-Falefa, Lowe, Culberson); Los Angeles 4 (Betts, Kershaw, Lux). RISP_Texas 1 for 10; Los Angeles 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Taylor.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Culberson 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 0.00
Foltynewicz, L, 1-7 2 2-3 8 8 7 1 1 58 5.48
Yang 1 1-3 4 2 2 2 0 32 5.59
de Geus 2 3 2 2 0 1 43 8.14
Patton 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 0.00
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kershaw, W, 8-5 6 3 1 0 0 9 92 3.39
Nelson 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 2.18
M.White 2 1 0 0 2 1 44 3.29

Inherited runners-scored_Yang 1-0. HBP_de Geus 2 (Betts,Smith), Kershaw (Solak). WP_Yang, de Geus, Kershaw.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Joe West; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_3:05. A_20,220 (56,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|7 The 8th Annual SelectUSA Investment...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Yellowstone's new automated vehicle shuttle system successfully transports first passengers