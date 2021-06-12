L.A. Dodgers 12, Texas 1

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|4
|1
|3
|12
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.289
|E.White lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.154
|García cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Gallo rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.207
|Solak 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Culberson 3b-p
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Foltynewicz p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Yang p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-J.Martin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.130
|de Geus p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Calhoun ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Patton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Holt 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|12
|16
|12
|3
|4
|
|Betts rf-cf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|b-Beaty ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Muncy 1b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.264
|Pujols 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.268
|Turner 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.277
|Bellinger cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.226
|1-McKinstry pr-rf-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Smith c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Taylor 2b-cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Lux ss
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.242
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.278
|Kershaw p
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Nelson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|M.White p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas
|000
|001
|000_1
|4
|1
|Los Angeles
|602
|220
|00x_12
|16
|1
a-grounded out for Yang in the 5th. b-struck out for Betts in the 6th. c-walked for de Geus in the 7th.
1-ran for Bellinger in the 5th.
E_Kiner-Falefa (7), Lux (6). LOB_Texas 9, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Culberson (7), Kiner-Falefa (12), Smith (11), Lux (7). HR_Muncy (14), off Foltynewicz; Turner (12), off Foltynewicz; Lux (6), off Foltynewicz; Pujols (5), off Yang; Smith (6), off Yang. RBIs_Gallo (28), Muncy 2 (33), Turner (34), Lux 4 (29), Kershaw (3), Pujols (13), Smith (20), Bellinger (10), Taylor (34). SF_Taylor. S_Kershaw.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Kiner-Falefa, Lowe, Culberson); Los Angeles 4 (Betts, Kershaw, Lux). RISP_Texas 1 for 10; Los Angeles 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_Taylor.
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Culberson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
|Foltynewicz, L, 1-7
|2
|2-3
|8
|8
|7
|1
|1
|58
|5.48
|Yang
|1
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|32
|5.59
|de Geus
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|43
|8.14
|Patton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|0.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, W, 8-5
|6
|
|3
|1
|0
|0
|9
|92
|3.39
|Nelson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|2.18
|M.White
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|44
|3.29
Inherited runners-scored_Yang 1-0. HBP_de Geus 2 (Betts,Smith), Kershaw (Solak). WP_Yang, de Geus, Kershaw.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Joe West; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_3:05. A_20,220 (56,000).
