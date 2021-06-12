L.A. Dodgers 12, Texas 1

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 4 1 3 12 Kiner-Falefa ss 5 1 1 0 0 2 .289 E.White lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .154 García cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Gallo rf 3 0 0 1 1 1 .207 Solak 2b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .234 Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Culberson 3b-p 4 0 1 0 0 2 .223 Trevino c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .237 Foltynewicz p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Yang p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-J.Martin ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .130 de Geus p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Calhoun ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .250 Patton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Holt 3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .241

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 12 16 12 3 4 Betts rf-cf 3 2 0 0 0 0 .251 b-Beaty ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .281 Muncy 1b 1 1 1 2 0 0 .264 Pujols 1b 4 2 2 1 0 0 .268 Turner 3b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .277 Bellinger cf 3 1 2 1 1 0 .226 1-McKinstry pr-rf-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .243 Smith c 4 2 2 1 0 1 .270 Taylor 2b-cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .278 Lux ss 4 2 2 4 1 0 .242 Pollock lf 4 0 2 0 1 1 .278 Kershaw p 3 0 2 1 0 0 .286 Nelson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 M.White p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Texas 000 001 000_1 4 1 Los Angeles 602 220 00x_12 16 1

a-grounded out for Yang in the 5th. b-struck out for Betts in the 6th. c-walked for de Geus in the 7th.

1-ran for Bellinger in the 5th.

E_Kiner-Falefa (7), Lux (6). LOB_Texas 9, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Culberson (7), Kiner-Falefa (12), Smith (11), Lux (7). HR_Muncy (14), off Foltynewicz; Turner (12), off Foltynewicz; Lux (6), off Foltynewicz; Pujols (5), off Yang; Smith (6), off Yang. RBIs_Gallo (28), Muncy 2 (33), Turner (34), Lux 4 (29), Kershaw (3), Pujols (13), Smith (20), Bellinger (10), Taylor (34). SF_Taylor. S_Kershaw.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 4 (Kiner-Falefa, Lowe, Culberson); Los Angeles 4 (Betts, Kershaw, Lux). RISP_Texas 1 for 10; Los Angeles 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_Taylor.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Culberson 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 0.00 Foltynewicz, L, 1-7 2 2-3 8 8 7 1 1 58 5.48 Yang 1 1-3 4 2 2 2 0 32 5.59 de Geus 2 3 2 2 0 1 43 8.14 Patton 1 0 0 0 0 2 19 0.00

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kershaw, W, 8-5 6 3 1 0 0 9 92 3.39 Nelson 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 2.18 M.White 2 1 0 0 2 1 44 3.29

Inherited runners-scored_Yang 1-0. HBP_de Geus 2 (Betts,Smith), Kershaw (Solak). WP_Yang, de Geus, Kershaw.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Joe West; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_3:05. A_20,220 (56,000).

