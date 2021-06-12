L.A. Dodgers 12, Texas 1

|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|1
|4
|1
|
|Totals
|38
|12
|16
|12
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Betts rf-cf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|
|E.White lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Beaty ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|García cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Muncy 1b
|1
|1
|1
|2
|
|Gallo rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Pujols 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Solak 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Turner 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bellinger cf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Culberson 3b-p
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McKinstry pr-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Trevino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Smith c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Foltynewicz p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor 2b-cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Yang p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lux ss
|4
|2
|2
|4
|
|J.Martin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|de Geus p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kershaw p
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Calhoun ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nelson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Patton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.White p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Holt 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|Los Angeles
|602
|220
|00x
|—
|12
E_Kiner-Falefa (7), Lux (6). LOB_Texas 9, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Culberson (7), Kiner-Falefa (12), Smith (11), Lux (7). HR_Muncy (14), Turner (12), Lux (6), Pujols (5), Smith (6). SF_Taylor (1). S_Kershaw (1).
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Culberson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Foltynewicz L,1-7
|2
|2-3
|8
|8
|7
|1
|1
|Yang
|1
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|de Geus
|2
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Patton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kershaw W,8-5
|6
|
|3
|1
|0
|0
|9
|Nelson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|M.White
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
HBP_de Geus 2 (Betts,Smith), Kershaw (Solak). WP_Yang, de Geus, Kershaw.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Joe West; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_3:05. A_20,220 (56,000).
Comments