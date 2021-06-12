L.A. Dodgers 12, Texas 1

Texas Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 1 4 1 Totals 38 12 16 12 Kiner-Falefa ss 5 1 1 0 Betts rf-cf 3 2 0 0 E.White lf 3 0 0 0 Beaty ph-rf 1 0 0 0 García cf 4 0 0 0 Muncy 1b 1 1 1 2 Gallo rf 3 0 0 1 Pujols 1b 4 2 2 1 Solak 2b 3 0 1 0 Turner 3b 5 1 1 1 Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 Bellinger cf 3 1 2 1 Culberson 3b-p 4 0 1 0 McKinstry pr-rf 1 0 0 0 Trevino c 4 0 1 0 Smith c 4 2 2 1 Foltynewicz p 1 0 0 0 Taylor 2b-cf 4 1 2 1 Yang p 0 0 0 0 Lux ss 4 2 2 4 J.Martin ph 1 0 0 0 Pollock lf 4 0 2 0 de Geus p 0 0 0 0 Kershaw p 3 0 2 1 Calhoun ph 0 0 0 0 Nelson p 0 0 0 0 Patton p 0 0 0 0 M.White p 1 0 0 0 Holt 3b 1 0 0 0

Texas 000 001 000 — 1 Los Angeles 602 220 00x — 12

E_Kiner-Falefa (7), Lux (6). LOB_Texas 9, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Culberson (7), Kiner-Falefa (12), Smith (11), Lux (7). HR_Muncy (14), Turner (12), Lux (6), Pujols (5), Smith (6). SF_Taylor (1). S_Kershaw (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Texas Culberson 1 1 0 0 0 0 Foltynewicz L,1-7 2 2-3 8 8 7 1 1 Yang 1 1-3 4 2 2 2 0 de Geus 2 3 2 2 0 1 Patton 1 0 0 0 0 2

Los Angeles Kershaw W,8-5 6 3 1 0 0 9 Nelson 1 0 0 0 1 2 M.White 2 1 0 0 2 1

HBP_de Geus 2 (Betts,Smith), Kershaw (Solak). WP_Yang, de Geus, Kershaw.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Joe West; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_3:05. A_20,220 (56,000).

