L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 0

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|3
|3
|2
|7
|7
|
|Betts cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.251
|Taylor 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.264
|Turner 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.275
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Nelson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Pollock lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|W.Smith c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Souza Jr. rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.333
|Lux ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Bauer p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.038
|b-Burns ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|3
|9
|
|Rojas rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.262
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.344
|Escobar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.198
|Cabrera 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|C.Smith p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Ramirez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Vargas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Mantiply p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Crichton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Soria p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|030_3
|3
|0
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|1
a-grounded out for Ramirez in the 7th. b-doubled for Bauer in the 8th.
E_Cabrera (5). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Arizona 6. 2B_Burns (1), Rojas (14). HR_Souza Jr. (1), off Mantiply. RBIs_Souza Jr. (1), Betts (26). SB_Rojas (3). SF_Betts.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 0; Arizona 4 (Walker, Marte, C.Kelly, Escobar). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 5; Arizona 0 for 6.
GIDP_W.Smith, Turner, Pujols.
DP_Arizona 3 (Ahmed, Escobar, Walker; Ahmed, Escobar, Walker; Ahmed, Escobar, Walker).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bauer, W, 7-5
|7
|
|3
|0
|0
|3
|8
|115
|2.45
|Nelson, H, 4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|1.99
|Jansen, S, 17-19
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.57
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|C.Smith
|6
|
|1
|0
|0
|4
|5
|91
|3.21
|Ramirez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Mantiply, L, 0-2
|0
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|13
|6.57
|Crichton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|5.32
|Soria
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|5.62
Inherited runners-scored_Crichton 2-2.
Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight.
T_3:09. A_25,356 (48,686).
