L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 0

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 3 3 2 7 7 Betts cf 2 0 0 1 1 2 .251 Taylor 2b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .264 Turner 3b 2 0 0 0 2 0 .275 Pujols 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .254 Nelson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Pollock lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .254 W.Smith c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .261 Souza Jr. rf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .333 Lux ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .246 Bauer p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .038 b-Burns ph-1b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .286

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 3 0 3 9 Rojas rf 2 0 1 0 2 1 .262 Marte cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .344 Escobar 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Walker 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .198 Cabrera 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .252 Peralta lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .260 C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .260 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .205 C.Smith p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Ramirez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Vargas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .176 Mantiply p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Crichton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Los Angeles 000 000 030_3 3 0 Arizona 000 000 000_0 3 1

a-grounded out for Ramirez in the 7th. b-doubled for Bauer in the 8th.

E_Cabrera (5). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Arizona 6. 2B_Burns (1), Rojas (14). HR_Souza Jr. (1), off Mantiply. RBIs_Souza Jr. (1), Betts (26). SB_Rojas (3). SF_Betts.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 0; Arizona 4 (Walker, Marte, C.Kelly, Escobar). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 5; Arizona 0 for 6.

GIDP_W.Smith, Turner, Pujols.

DP_Arizona 3 (Ahmed, Escobar, Walker; Ahmed, Escobar, Walker; Ahmed, Escobar, Walker).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bauer, W, 7-5 7 3 0 0 3 8 115 2.45 Nelson, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 1.99 Jansen, S, 17-19 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 1.57

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA C.Smith 6 1 0 0 4 5 91 3.21 Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00 Mantiply, L, 0-2 0 2 3 3 1 0 13 6.57 Crichton 1 0 0 0 1 0 17 5.32 Soria 1 0 0 0 1 1 23 5.62

Inherited runners-scored_Crichton 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:09. A_25,356 (48,686).

