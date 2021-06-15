L.A. Dodgers 3, Philadelphia 1

Philadelphia Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 1 8 1 Totals 27 3 3 3 Herrera cf 4 1 0 0 Betts cf 3 0 0 0 Segura 2b-ss 5 0 1 0 Lux ss 3 1 0 0 Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 Turner 3b 3 0 0 0 Harper rf 4 0 2 1 Smith c 3 1 1 2 Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 Beaty 1b 2 0 0 0 McCutchen lf 2 0 0 0 Pujols ph-1b 1 0 1 0 Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0 Taylor 2b 3 1 1 1 Torreyes ss 3 0 1 0 Pollock lf 3 0 0 0 Miller ph-2b 1 0 0 0 McKinstry rf 3 0 0 0 Howard p 2 0 1 0 Gonsolin p 1 0 0 0 Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 Price p 0 0 0 0 Joyce ph 0 0 0 0 Kelly p 1 0 0 0 Williams ph 1 0 1 0 González p 0 0 0 0 Falter p 0 0 0 0 Treinen p 0 0 0 0 Jankowski ph 1 0 0 0 Nelson p 0 0 0 0 Burns ph 1 0 0 0 Jansen p 0 0 0 0

Philadelphia 100 000 000 — 1 Los Angeles 000 210 00x — 3

E_Taylor (5). DP_Philadelphia 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Philadelphia 10, Los Angeles 1. 2B_Segura (12), Howard (1). HR_Smith (7), Taylor (9).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Howard L,0-2 4 2 3 3 1 4 Brogdon 1 0 0 0 0 2 Falter 3 1 0 0 0 1

Los Angeles Gonsolin 3 2-3 4 1 1 3 5 Price W,2-0 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 Kelly H,3 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 González H,14 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Treinen H,14 1 1 0 0 0 2 Nelson H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2 Jansen S,16-18 1 0 0 0 0 1

Howard pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

WP_Falter.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:09. A_15,761 (56,000).

