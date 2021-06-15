L.A. Dodgers 3, Philadelphia 1

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|1
|8
|1
|
|Totals
|27
|3
|3
|3
|
|Herrera cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Betts cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Segura 2b-ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lux ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Turner 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Smith c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Beaty 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCutchen lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pujols ph-1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Taylor 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Torreyes ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pollock lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKinstry rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Howard p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gonsolin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brogdon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Price p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Joyce ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kelly p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Williams ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|González p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Falter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jankowski ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nelson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Burns ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|210
|00x
|—
|3
E_Taylor (5). DP_Philadelphia 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Philadelphia 10, Los Angeles 1. 2B_Segura (12), Howard (1). HR_Smith (7), Taylor (9).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Howard L,0-2
|4
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Brogdon
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Falter
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gonsolin
|3
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|Price W,2-0
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kelly H,3
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|González H,14
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Treinen H,14
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Nelson H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jansen S,16-18
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Howard pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.
WP_Falter.
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_3:09. A_15,761 (56,000).
