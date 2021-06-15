Trending:
L.A. Dodgers 3, Philadelphia 1

The Associated Press
June 15, 2021 1:37 am
< a min read
      
Philadelphia Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 1 8 1 Totals 27 3 3 3
Herrera cf 4 1 0 0 Betts cf 3 0 0 0
Segura 2b-ss 5 0 1 0 Lux ss 3 1 0 0
Realmuto c 4 0 1 0 Turner 3b 3 0 0 0
Harper rf 4 0 2 1 Smith c 3 1 1 2
Hoskins 1b 4 0 0 0 Beaty 1b 2 0 0 0
McCutchen lf 2 0 0 0 Pujols ph-1b 1 0 1 0
Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0 Taylor 2b 3 1 1 1
Torreyes ss 3 0 1 0 Pollock lf 3 0 0 0
Miller ph-2b 1 0 0 0 McKinstry rf 3 0 0 0
Howard p 2 0 1 0 Gonsolin p 1 0 0 0
Brogdon p 0 0 0 0 Price p 0 0 0 0
Joyce ph 0 0 0 0 Kelly p 1 0 0 0
Williams ph 1 0 1 0 González p 0 0 0 0
Falter p 0 0 0 0 Treinen p 0 0 0 0
Jankowski ph 1 0 0 0 Nelson p 0 0 0 0
Burns ph 1 0 0 0
Jansen p 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia 100 000 000 1
Los Angeles 000 210 00x 3

E_Taylor (5). DP_Philadelphia 0, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Philadelphia 10, Los Angeles 1. 2B_Segura (12), Howard (1). HR_Smith (7), Taylor (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Howard L,0-2 4 2 3 3 1 4
Brogdon 1 0 0 0 0 2
Falter 3 1 0 0 0 1
Los Angeles
Gonsolin 3 2-3 4 1 1 3 5
Price W,2-0 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Kelly H,3 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
González H,14 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Treinen H,14 1 1 0 0 0 2
Nelson H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2
Jansen S,16-18 1 0 0 0 0 1

Howard pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

WP_Falter.

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Manny Gonzalez; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_3:09. A_15,761 (56,000).

