Sports News

L.A. Dodgers 5, Pittsburgh 3

By The Associated Press
June 8, 2021 10:46 pm
1 min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 5 10 5 1 6
Betts rf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .256
Muncy 1b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .267
Turner 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .266
Bellinger cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .200
Smith c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .268
Taylor 2b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .274
Lux ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .239
Pollock lf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .271
Buehler p 3 0 2 0 0 0 .148
Kelly p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Beaty ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Jones p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 3 6 3 1 5
Frazier 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .330
Hayes 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Reynolds cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .286
Moran 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .294
Stallings c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Polanco rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .204
Underwood Jr. p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Perez ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .149
Evans lf-rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .217
Newman ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .207
Brubaker p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .118
Shreve p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Gamel ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .213
Stratton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Tom lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .186
Los Angeles 000 032 000_5 10 1
Pittsburgh 000 000 012_3 6 1

a-lined out for Shreve in the 5th. b-hit by pitch for Kelly in the 9th. c-homered for Underwood Jr. in the 9th.

E_Lux (5), Polanco (2). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Pollock (6), Frazier (21). 3B_Betts (2). HR_Taylor (8), off Stratton; Reynolds (9), off Jones; Perez (4), off Jones. RBIs_Pollock (19), Betts (21), Muncy (31), Taylor 2 (33), Frazier (24), Reynolds (28), Perez (8).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Lux, Bellinger); Pittsburgh 3 (Brubaker, Hayes). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 7; Pittsburgh 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Smith, Buehler, Newman, Tom. GIDP_Betts.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Pollock, Taylor, Pollock); Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes, Frazier, Moran).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Buehler, W, 5-0 7 2 0 0 1 2 93 2.56
Kelly 1 2 1 1 0 0 21 7.20
Jones 2-3 2 2 2 0 2 18 4.70
Jansen, S, 13-15 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 1.85
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Brubaker, L, 4-5 4 2-3 5 3 3 0 6 80 3.90
Shreve 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 6 2.79
Stratton 2 4 2 2 1 0 28 3.27
Underwood Jr. 2 0 0 0 0 0 14 3.72

Inherited runners-scored_Shreve 1-1. HBP_Underwood Jr. (Beaty).

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Adam Beck; Second, Dan Lassogna-DUP; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:55. A_9,047 (38,747).

Sports News

