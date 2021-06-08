L.A. Dodgers 5, Pittsburgh 3

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|10
|5
|1
|6
|
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Muncy 1b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Turner 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Smith c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Taylor 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.274
|Lux ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Pollock lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.271
|Buehler p
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.148
|Kelly p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Beaty ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Jones p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|6
|3
|1
|5
|
|Frazier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.330
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Reynolds cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Moran 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Polanco rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Underwood Jr. p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Perez ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.149
|Evans lf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Newman ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.207
|Brubaker p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.118
|Shreve p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Gamel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Stratton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Tom lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Los Angeles
|000
|032
|000_5
|10
|1
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|012_3
|6
|1
a-lined out for Shreve in the 5th. b-hit by pitch for Kelly in the 9th. c-homered for Underwood Jr. in the 9th.
E_Lux (5), Polanco (2). LOB_Los Angeles 6, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Pollock (6), Frazier (21). 3B_Betts (2). HR_Taylor (8), off Stratton; Reynolds (9), off Jones; Perez (4), off Jones. RBIs_Pollock (19), Betts (21), Muncy (31), Taylor 2 (33), Frazier (24), Reynolds (28), Perez (8).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 2 (Lux, Bellinger); Pittsburgh 3 (Brubaker, Hayes). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 7; Pittsburgh 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Smith, Buehler, Newman, Tom. GIDP_Betts.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Pollock, Taylor, Pollock); Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes, Frazier, Moran).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buehler, W, 5-0
|7
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|93
|2.56
|Kelly
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|21
|7.20
|Jones
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|18
|4.70
|Jansen, S, 13-15
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1.85
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brubaker, L, 4-5
|4
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|6
|80
|3.90
|Shreve
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.79
|Stratton
|2
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|28
|3.27
|Underwood Jr.
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.72
Inherited runners-scored_Shreve 1-1. HBP_Underwood Jr. (Beaty).
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Adam Beck; Second, Dan Lassogna-DUP; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:55. A_9,047 (38,747).
