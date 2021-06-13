L.A. Dodgers 5, Texas 3

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 3 10 3 4 6 Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 1 1 1 .294 Calhoun lf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .249 1-White pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .145 García cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .272 Gallo rf 4 0 2 0 1 0 .220 Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .245 Solak 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .230 Holt 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .242 Heim c 3 1 2 0 1 0 .205 Dunning p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333 King p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Patton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — B.Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-J.Martin ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .222

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 5 11 5 3 9 Betts cf 3 3 2 1 1 1 .253 Lux ss 4 0 2 1 0 1 .247 Taylor 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .274 Beaty 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .280 Pollock lf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .268 McKinstry 3b 3 0 3 2 1 0 .263 Raley rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .188 Barnes c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .228 Buehler p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .138 a-Pujols ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — González p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Burns ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Bickford p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Texas 000 000 003_3 10 1 Los Angeles 103 000 10x_5 11 0

a-struck out for Buehler in the 6th. b-grounded out for González in the 8th. c-singled for B.Martin in the 9th.

1-ran for Calhoun in the 9th.

E_B.Martin (1). LOB_Texas 12, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Holt (7), Lux (8), McKinstry (6). HR_Betts (7), off Dunning. RBIs_J.Martin (4), Kiner-Falefa (26), Calhoun (17), Lux (30), Betts (23), McKinstry 2 (20), Beaty (27). SB_Gallo (6), Kiner-Falefa (15). S_Dunning.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 6 (Solak 3, Kiner-Falefa); Los Angeles 3 (Pollock, Buehler, Barnes). RISP_Texas 4 for 10; Los Angeles 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Beaty 2, Lux, Taylor. GIDP_Burns, Beaty.

DP_Texas 2 (Solak, Kiner-Falefa, Lowe; Kiner-Falefa, Solak, Lowe).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Dunning, L, 2-5 4 7 4 4 2 5 82 4.57 King 2 1-3 1 1 1 1 3 38 2.36 Patton 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 0.00 B.Martin 1 2 0 0 0 1 18 3.00

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Buehler, W, 6-0 6 5 0 0 3 5 96 2.38 Treinen 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.16 González 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.05 Bickford 0 3 3 3 1 0 17 3.86 Jansen, S, 15-17 1 2 0 0 0 0 20 1.69

Bickford pitched to 4 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Patton 1-1, Jansen 2-1. HBP_Dunning (Taylor), Buehler (Solak).

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:15. A_15,508 (56,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.