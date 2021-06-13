L.A. Dodgers 5, Texas 3

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|10
|3
|4
|6
|
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.294
|Calhoun lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.249
|1-White pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.145
|García cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Gallo rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Solak 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Holt 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Heim c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.205
|Dunning p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|King p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Patton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|B.Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-J.Martin ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|11
|5
|3
|9
|
|Betts cf
|3
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.253
|Lux ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.247
|Taylor 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Beaty 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Pollock lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|McKinstry 3b
|3
|0
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.263
|Raley rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Barnes c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|Buehler p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.138
|a-Pujols ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Treinen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|González p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Burns ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Bickford p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Texas
|000
|000
|003_3
|10
|1
|Los Angeles
|103
|000
|10x_5
|11
|0
a-struck out for Buehler in the 6th. b-grounded out for González in the 8th. c-singled for B.Martin in the 9th.
1-ran for Calhoun in the 9th.
E_B.Martin (1). LOB_Texas 12, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Holt (7), Lux (8), McKinstry (6). HR_Betts (7), off Dunning. RBIs_J.Martin (4), Kiner-Falefa (26), Calhoun (17), Lux (30), Betts (23), McKinstry 2 (20), Beaty (27). SB_Gallo (6), Kiner-Falefa (15). S_Dunning.
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 6 (Solak 3, Kiner-Falefa); Los Angeles 3 (Pollock, Buehler, Barnes). RISP_Texas 4 for 10; Los Angeles 3 for 11.
Runners moved up_Beaty 2, Lux, Taylor. GIDP_Burns, Beaty.
DP_Texas 2 (Solak, Kiner-Falefa, Lowe; Kiner-Falefa, Solak, Lowe).
|Texas
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning, L, 2-5
|4
|
|7
|4
|4
|2
|5
|82
|4.57
|King
|2
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|38
|2.36
|Patton
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
|B.Martin
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.00
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buehler, W, 6-0
|6
|
|5
|0
|0
|3
|5
|96
|2.38
|Treinen
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.16
|González
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.05
|Bickford
|0
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|17
|3.86
|Jansen, S, 15-17
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|1.69
Bickford pitched to 4 batters in the 9th
Inherited runners-scored_Patton 1-1, Jansen 2-1. HBP_Dunning (Taylor), Buehler (Solak).
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_3:15. A_15,508 (56,000).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments