Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

L.A. Dodgers 5, Texas 3

The Associated Press
June 13, 2021 2:01 am
1 min read
      
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 3 10 3 4 6
Kiner-Falefa ss 4 0 1 1 1 1 .294
Calhoun lf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .249
1-White pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .145
García cf 5 0 1 0 0 2 .272
Gallo rf 4 0 2 0 1 0 .220
Lowe 1b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .245
Solak 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .230
Holt 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .242
Heim c 3 1 2 0 1 0 .205
Dunning p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .333
King p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Patton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
B.Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-J.Martin ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .222
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 5 11 5 3 9
Betts cf 3 3 2 1 1 1 .253
Lux ss 4 0 2 1 0 1 .247
Taylor 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .274
Beaty 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .280
Pollock lf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .268
McKinstry 3b 3 0 3 2 1 0 .263
Raley rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .188
Barnes c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .228
Buehler p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .138
a-Pujols ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Treinen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
González p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Burns ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Bickford p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Texas 000 000 003_3 10 1
Los Angeles 103 000 10x_5 11 0

a-struck out for Buehler in the 6th. b-grounded out for González in the 8th. c-singled for B.Martin in the 9th.

1-ran for Calhoun in the 9th.

E_B.Martin (1). LOB_Texas 12, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Holt (7), Lux (8), McKinstry (6). HR_Betts (7), off Dunning. RBIs_J.Martin (4), Kiner-Falefa (26), Calhoun (17), Lux (30), Betts (23), McKinstry 2 (20), Beaty (27). SB_Gallo (6), Kiner-Falefa (15). S_Dunning.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 6 (Solak 3, Kiner-Falefa); Los Angeles 3 (Pollock, Buehler, Barnes). RISP_Texas 4 for 10; Los Angeles 3 for 11.

Runners moved up_Beaty 2, Lux, Taylor. GIDP_Burns, Beaty.

DP_Texas 2 (Solak, Kiner-Falefa, Lowe; Kiner-Falefa, Solak, Lowe).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Dunning, L, 2-5 4 7 4 4 2 5 82 4.57
King 2 1-3 1 1 1 1 3 38 2.36
Patton 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 0.00
B.Martin 1 2 0 0 0 1 18 3.00
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Buehler, W, 6-0 6 5 0 0 3 5 96 2.38
Treinen 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.16
González 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.05
Bickford 0 3 3 3 1 0 17 3.86
Jansen, S, 15-17 1 2 0 0 0 0 20 1.69

Bickford pitched to 4 batters in the 9th

Inherited runners-scored_Patton 1-1, Jansen 2-1. HBP_Dunning (Taylor), Buehler (Solak).

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:15. A_15,508 (56,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|13 The Workplace of the Future: What You...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Yellowstone's new automated vehicle shuttle system successfully transports first passengers