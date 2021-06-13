Las Vegas 85, Dallas 78

DALLAS (78)
A.Gray 1-5 2-2 4, Sabally 8-20 6-6 24, Collier 2-2 0-0 4, Jefferson 2-5 0-0 5, Ogunbowale 2-12 7-9 11, Harrison 5-10 3-4 13, Thornton 2-7 0-0 5, Alarie 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 0-1 2-2 2, Mabrey 3-14 3-4 10. Totals 25-77 23-27 78.
LAS VEGAS (85)
Wilson 10-18 8-9 28, Young 2-4 3-4 7, Cambage 5-10 3-6 14, C.Gray 4-10 0-0 8, Williams 4-9 0-0 9, Hamby 2-6 2-2 6, Park 0-0 0-0 0, Plum 3-7 5-5 13, Slocum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-64 21-26 85.
|Dallas
|22
|19
|22
|15
|—
|78
|Las Vegas
|27
|16
|22
|20
|—
|85
3-Point Goals_Dallas 5-24 (Sabally 2-8, Jefferson 1-2, Thornton 1-3, Mabrey 1-7, Ogunbowale 0-4), Las Vegas 4-12 (Plum 2-3, Williams 1-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Dallas 36 (Harrison 9), Las Vegas 41 (Wilson 14). Assists_Dallas 17 (Ogunbowale 8), Las Vegas 17 (Young 5). Total Fouls_Dallas 26, Las Vegas 25.
