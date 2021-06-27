Las Vegas 95, Seattle 92

SEATTLE (92)
Samuelson 3-7 0-0 7, Stewart 14-26 3-3 35, Russell 5-8 2-2 12, Bird 3-11 0-0 7, Loyd 5-17 0-0 11, Dupree 1-1 0-0 2, Talbot 2-3 0-0 5, Magbegor 0-1 0-0 0, Burke 0-0 2-2 2, Canada 4-6 0-0 8, Prince 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 38-82 8-9 92.
LAS VEGAS (95)
Wilson 7-24 8-8 22, Young 4-9 4-5 12, Cambage 4-8 1-2 9, Gray 8-13 5-5 21, R.Williams 4-6 0-0 12, Hamby 2-5 0-2 4, Park 0-2 0-0 0, Plum 6-13 1-1 15. Totals 35-80 19-23 95.
|Seattle
|21
|21
|23
|19
|8
|—
|92
|Las Vegas
|16
|21
|21
|26
|11
|—
|95
3-Point Goals_Seattle 8-26 (Stewart 4-9, Talbot 1-2, Samuelson 1-3, Loyd 1-4, Bird 1-8), Las Vegas 6-11 (R.Williams 4-6, Plum 2-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Seattle 43 (Russell, Stewart 11), Las Vegas 35 (Wilson 11). Assists_Seattle 21 (Bird 6), Las Vegas 18 (Gray 7). Total Fouls_Seattle 21, Las Vegas 16. A_3,766 (12,000)
