Las Vegas 96, Washington 93

LAS VEGAS (96)

Williams 5-10 6-8 20, Wilson 3-14 9-9 15, Cambage 11-17 2-2 24, Gray 4-13 2-2 11, Young 9-15 3-4 22, Hamby 1-3 0-0 2, Park 0-0 0-0 0, Plum 0-4 2-2 2, Slocum 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-76 24-27 96.

WASHINGTON (93)

Atkins 10-19 4-6 29, Hines-Allen 11-19 9-10 32, Charles 7-18 0-1 16, Cloud 1-6 1-2 4, Zellous 3-7 0-0 6, McCall 0-0 0-0 0, Plaisance 0-2 0-0 0, Leslie 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 34-77 14-19 93.

Las Vegas 24 32 22 18 — 96 Washington 29 28 18 18 — 93

3-Point Goals_Las Vegas 6-16 (Williams 4-6, Gray 1-5, Plum 0-3), Washington 11-30 (Atkins 5-8, Mitchell 2-5, Charles 2-7, Hines-Allen 1-2, Cloud 1-4, Zellous 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Las Vegas 44 (Wilson 15), Washington 35 (Hines-Allen 13). Assists_Las Vegas 20 (Gray 8), Washington 26 (Cloud 11). Total Fouls_Las Vegas 18, Washington 23. A_2,100 (4,200)

