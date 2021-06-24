On Air: What's Working in Washington
Leipzig signs US midfielder Clark from New York Red Bulls

The Associated Press
June 24, 2021 11:32 am
< a min read
      

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — German Bundesliga soccer club Leipzig signed 18-year-old U.S. attacking midfielder Caden Clark from the New York Red Bulls on Thursday.

Clark signed a contract through 2024, Leipzig said. He has been immediately loaned back to the Red Bulls and will finish the 2021 season in Major League Soccer before joining up with the Leipzig squad.

Clark has four goals from eight games in the MLS this season. He scored in the MLS Cup playoffs last year, becoming the youngest player to do so since 2006.

“Caden is a big talent and we are happy to see him take the next step in his career,” Red Bulls coach Gerhard Struber said in a statement. “He is a hard-working kid and has a bright future ahead of himself.”

