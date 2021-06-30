Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Lester expected to start for Washington against Tampa Bay

The Associated Press
June 30, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Tampa Bay Rays (47-33, second in the AL East) vs. Washington Nationals (39-38, second in the NL East)

Washington; Wednesday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (0-1, 3.48 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) Nationals: Jon Lester (1-3, 4.99 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nationals +108, Rays -127; over/under is 10 runs

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: Download this exclusive e-book to learn about the challenges and opportunities that artificial intelligence is bringing the federal sector.

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Tampa Bay will face off on Wednesday.

The Nationals are 23-18 on their home turf. Washington ranks fifth in the majors in hitting with a .249 batting average, Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .310.

The Rays have gone 24-17 away from home. Tampa Bay has slugged .391 this season. Austin Meadows leads the club with a .484 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Nationals won the last meeting 4-3. Joe Ross notched his fifth victory and Juan Soto went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Washington. Rich Hill registered his third loss for Tampa Bay.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Schwarber leads the Nationals with 33 extra base hits and is slugging .580.

Meadows leads the Rays with 54 RBIs and is batting .239.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 8-2, .278 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Rays: 4-6, .218 batting average, 3.97 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Tanner Rainey: (shin), Daniel Hudson: (elbow), Will Harris: (hand), Kyle Finnegan: (hamstring), Erick Fedde: (oblique), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Andrew Stevenson: (oblique).

Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Josh Fleming: (calf), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Taylor Walls: (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Military working dog takes flight