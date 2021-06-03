On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Longtime Steelers broadcaster Ilkin retiring to fight ALS

By The Associated Press
June 3, 2021 10:22 am
< a min read
      

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers radio analyst Tunch Ilkin is retiring to focus on his fight against ALS.

Ilkin, who played 14 years on the offensive line for the Steelers from 1980-1993 and spent the last 23 as a broadcaster for the team, announced his decision Thursday.

The 63-year-old Ilkin, a two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman during his playing career, revealed his ALS diagnosis last fall but continued to work through the remainder of the 2020 season. ALS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

“I want to spend this time focusing on my treatment and fighting this disease,” Ilkin said in a statement. “I would like to thank Steelers President Art Rooney II, the Steelers organization, and the fans for their continued support and prayers at this time.”

        Insight by Commvault: Learn how VA is driving data integration to gain better outcomes for veterans in this free webinar.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|1 ISS World Europe
6|2 3rd Military Aviation & Air...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy Band kicks off summer concert series with performance at Washington Navy Yard