Los Angeles 98, Indiana 63

INDIANA (63)

Lavender 4-14 2-2 10, T.Mitchell 3-9 4-6 10, McCowan 3-8 0-0 6, K.Mitchell 5-14 1-1 15, Robinson 3-7 2-3 8, Breland 3-5 0-2 7, Cox 0-0 0-0 0, Allen 0-0 2-2 2, Gondrezick 0-1 0-0 0, Vivians 2-9 0-0 5. Totals 23-67 11-16 63.

LOS ANGELES (98)

Coffey 4-4 2-2 13, Cooper 5-8 4-5 15, Zahui B 3-9 0-0 7, Toliver 8-12 3-3 22, Wheeler 5-9 1-1 14, Guirantes 2-6 0-0 5, Holmes 6-9 0-0 14, Sykes 4-9 0-0 8. Totals 37-66 10-11 98.

Indiana 14 11 18 20 — 63 Los Angeles 25 23 23 27 — 98

3-Point Goals_Indiana 6-20 (K.Mitchell 4-13, Vivians 1-3, T.Mitchell 0-2), Los Angeles 14-28 (Coffey 3-3, Wheeler 3-4, Toliver 3-7, Holmes 2-3, Cooper 1-2, Zahui B 1-7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 34 (Robinson 8), Los Angeles 27 (Holmes, Zahui B 7). Assists_Indiana 17 (K.Mitchell 5), Los Angeles 14 (Wheeler 5). Total Fouls_Indiana 13, Los Angeles 18. A_301 (10,000)

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.