Sports News

Low-A East Glance

By The Associated Press
June 1, 2021 11:19 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 16 9 .640
Down East (Texas) 16 9 .640
Fayetteville (Houston) 9 16 .360 7
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 3 22 .120 13
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 18 6 .750
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 15 9 .625 3
Salem (Boston) 12 13 .480
Fredericksburg (Washington) 5 20 .200 13½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 16 9 .640
Columbia (Kansas City) 15 10 .600 1
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 13 12 .520 3
Augusta (Atlanta) 11 14 .430 5

___

Sunday’s Games

Fredericksburg 11, Down East 3

Carolina 5, Kannapolis 0, 1st game

Carolina 9, Kanapolis 5, 2nd game

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 2:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach 4, Salem 0, 1st game

Myrtle Beach 8, Salem 4, 2nd game

Delmarva 8, Lynchburg 0

Augusta 5 Columbia 3

Charleston 12, Fayetteville 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Columbia 5, Myrtle Beach 3, 11 innings

Lynchburg 7, Salem 5

Kannapolis 7, Fayetteville 3

Down East 4, Carolina 3

Delmarva 9, Fredericksburg 4

Augusta 1, Charleston 0

Wednesday’s Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

