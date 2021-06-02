Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|9
|16
|.360
|7
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|3
|22
|.120
|13
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|19
|6
|.760
|—
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|15
|10
|.600
|4
|Salem (Boston)
|13
|13
|.500
|6½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|5
|21
|.192
|14½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|17
|9
|.654
|—
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|15
|11
|.577
|2
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|13
|13
|.500
|4
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|12
|14
|.462
|5
___
Columbia 5, Myrtle Beach 3, 11 innings
Lynchburg 7, Salem 5
Kannapolis 7, Fayetteville 3
Down East 4, Carolina 3
Delmarva 9, Fredericksburg 4
Augusta 1, Charleston 0
Salem 3, Lynchburg 2, 11 innings
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, ppd.
Down East at Carolina, ppd.
Columbia 6, Myrtle Beach 2
Delmarva 9, Fredericksburg 1
Augusta 7, Charleston 4
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.
Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
