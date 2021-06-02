Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Low-A East Glance

By The Associated Press
June 2, 2021 11:30 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 16 9 .640
Down East (Texas) 16 9 .640
Fayetteville (Houston) 9 16 .360 7
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 3 22 .120 13
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 19 6 .760
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 15 10 .600 4
Salem (Boston) 13 13 .500
Fredericksburg (Washington) 5 21 .192 14½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Columbia (Kansas City) 17 9 .654
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 15 11 .577 2
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 13 13 .500 4
Augusta (Atlanta) 12 14 .462 5

___

Tuesday’s Games

Columbia 5, Myrtle Beach 3, 11 innings

Lynchburg 7, Salem 5

Kannapolis 7, Fayetteville 3

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

Down East 4, Carolina 3

Delmarva 9, Fredericksburg 4

Augusta 1, Charleston 0

Wednesday’s Games

Salem 3, Lynchburg 2, 11 innings

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, ppd.

Down East at Carolina, ppd.

Columbia 6, Myrtle Beach 2

Delmarva 9, Fredericksburg 1

        Read more: Sports News

Augusta 7, Charleston 4

Thursday’s Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal
Friday’s Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|1 ISS World Europe
6|2 A Radically Simple Approach to Disaster...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy Band kicks off summer concert series with performance at Washington Navy Yard