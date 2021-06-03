On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Low-A East Glance

By The Associated Press
June 3, 2021 11:18 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 16 9 .640
Down East (Texas) 16 9 .640
Fayetteville (Houston) 9 16 .360 7
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 3 22 .120 13
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 19 7 .731
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 15 11 .577 4
Salem (Boston) 14 13 .519
Fredericksburg (Washington) 6 21 .222 13½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Columbia (Kansas City) 17 9 .654
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 16 11 .593
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 13 13 .500 4
Augusta (Atlanta) 12 15 .444

___

Wednesday’s Games

Salem 3, Lynchburg 2, 11 innings

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, ppd.

Down East at Carolina, ppd.

        Insight by MITRE: Experts explore the concept and logistics of a COVID-19 vaccine credential in this free webinar.

Columbia 6, Myrtle Beach 2

Delmarva 9, Fredericksburg 1

Augusta 7, Charleston 4

Thursday’s Games

Down East at Carolina, 2, ppd.

Salem 7, Lynchburg 3

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, ppd.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, susp.

Fredericksburg 6, Delmarva 2

        Read more: Sports News

Charleston 7, Augusta 0

Friday’s Games

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2, 4 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Saturday’s Games

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.

Down East at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Down East at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.

Charleston at Augusta, 2:05 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 3 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|1 ISS World Europe
6|2 Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy Band kicks off summer concert series with performance at Washington Navy Yard