Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|11
|16
|.407
|6
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|3
|24
|.111
|14
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|19
|8
|.704
|—
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|15
|12
|.556
|4
|Salem (Boston)
|15
|13
|.536
|4½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|7
|21
|.250
|12½
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|17
|11
|.607
|½
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|14
|13
|.519
|3
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|12
|16
|.429
|5½
___
Down East at Carolina, 2, ppd.
Salem 7, Lynchburg 3
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, ppd.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, susp.
Fredericksburg 6, Delmarva 2
Charleston 7, Augusta 0
Fayetteville 7, Kannapolis 2, game 1
Fayetteville 2, Kannapolis 1, game 2
Carolina 6, Down East 5, game 1
Down East 5, Carolina 1, game 2
Salem 2, Lynchburg 0
Myrtle Beach 1, Columbia 0, game 1
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, ppd.
Fredericksburg 5, Delmarva 2
Charleston 8, Augusta 3
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.
Down East at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Charleston at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Down East at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Delmarva at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.
Charleston at Augusta, 2:05 p.m.
Salem at Lynchburg, 3 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:05 p.m.
No Games Scheduled
