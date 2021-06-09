On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Low-A East Glance

By The Associated Press
June 9, 2021 12:08 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 19 11 .633
Down East (Texas) 18 12 .600 1
Fayetteville (Houston) 13 17 .433 6
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 4 26 .133 15
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 21 9 .700
Salem (Boston) 17 14 .548
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 16 14 .533 5
Fredericksburg (Washington) 8 23 .258 13½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 19 12 .613
Columbia (Kansas City) 18 12 .600 ½
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 15 14 .517 3
Augusta (Atlanta) 13 17 .433

___

Sunday’s Games

Down East 15, Carolina 7

Fredericksburg 7, Delmarva 2

Fayetteville 6, Kannapolis 0

Augusta 9, Charleston 7

Salem 9, Lynchburg 2

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, ppd.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Delmarva 3, Lynchburg 2

Fayetteville 3, Down East 0

Carolina 8, Kannapolis 3

Salem 3, Fredericksburg 2

Charleston 3, Columbia 1

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

