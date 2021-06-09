Trending:
Low-A East Glance

By The Associated Press
June 9, 2021 11:31 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 19 12 .613
Down East (Texas) 19 12 .613
Fayetteville (Houston) 13 18 .419 6
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 5 26 .161 14
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 21 9 .700
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 16 14 .533 5
Salem (Boston) 17 15 .531 5
Fredericksburg (Washington) 9 23 .281 13
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Columbia (Kansas City) 19 12 .613
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 19 13 .594 ½
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 15 15 .500
Augusta (Atlanta) 14 17 .452 5

___

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Delmarva 3, Lynchburg 2

Fayetteville 3, Down East 0

Carolina 8, Kannapolis 3

Salem 3, Fredericksburg 2

Charleston 3, Columbia 1

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, susp.

Down East 6, Fayetteville 3

Kannapolis 5, Carolina 1

Fredericksburg 11, Salem 1

Columbia 5, Charleston 3

Augusta 3, Myrtle Beach 1

Thursday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

