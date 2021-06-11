Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|20
|13
|.606
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|19
|14
|.576
|1
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|14
|19
|.424
|6
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|7
|26
|.212
|13
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|22
|9
|.710
|—
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|16
|15
|.516
|6
|Salem (Boston)
|17
|16
|.515
|6
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|10
|23
|.303
|13
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|21
|13
|.618
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|19
|14
|.576
|1½
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|16
|17
|.485
|4½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|16
|18
|.471
|5
___
Delmarva 8, Lynchburg 2
Augusta 14, Myrtle Beach 6
Augusta 8, Myrtle Beach 7
Down East at Fayetteville, susp.
Kannapolis 10, Carolina 6
Fredericksburg 7, Salem 4
Charleston 5, Columbia 2
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 2, ppd.
Kannapolis 6, Carolina 4
Fayetteville 10, Down East 9, game 1
Down East 4, Fayetteville 0, game 2
Fredericksburg at Salem, ppd.
Charleston 7, Columbia 0
Myrtle Beach 6, Augusta 2
Down East at Fayetteville, 5 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 6:05 p.m.
Columbia at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Kannapolis, 12:30 p.m.
Down East at Fayetteville, 2 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 2:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 3 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Salem, 4:05 p.m.
Columbia at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
No Games Scheduled
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments