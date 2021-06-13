Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press
June 13, 2021 8:03 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Down East (Texas) 22 13 .629
Carolina (Milwaukee) 21 14 .600 1
Fayetteville (Houston) 14 21 .400 8
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 7 28 .200 15
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 23 11 .676
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 18 16 .529 5
Salem (Boston) 19 17 .528 5
Fredericksburg (Washington) 11 25 .306 13
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 21 13 .618
Columbia (Kansas City) 19 14 .576
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 17 18 .486
Augusta (Atlanta) 17 19 .472 5

___

Saturday’s Games

Lynchburg 2, Delmarva 1, game 1

Delmarva 6, Lynchburg 3, game 2

Down East 6, Fayetteville 3

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Fredericksburg 7, Salem 0, game 1

Salem 6, Fredericksburg 4, game 2

Columbia at Charleston, susp.

Myrtle Beach 8, Augusta 1

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Carolina 6, Kannapolis 2

Down East 4, Fayetteville 3

Augusta 4, Myrtle Beach 2

        Read more: Sports News

Lynchburg 5, Delmarva 2

Salem 5, Fredericksburg 0

Columbia at Charleston, ppd.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|13 The Workplace of the Future: What You...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Yellowstone's new automated vehicle shuttle system successfully transports first passengers