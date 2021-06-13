Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Down East (Texas)
|22
|13
|.629
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|21
|14
|.600
|1
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|14
|21
|.400
|8
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|7
|28
|.200
|15
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|23
|11
|.676
|—
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|18
|16
|.529
|5
|Salem (Boston)
|19
|17
|.528
|5
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|11
|25
|.306
|13
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|21
|13
|.618
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|19
|14
|.576
|1½
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|17
|18
|.486
|4½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|17
|19
|.472
|5
___
Lynchburg 2, Delmarva 1, game 1
Delmarva 6, Lynchburg 3, game 2
Down East 6, Fayetteville 3
Fredericksburg 7, Salem 0, game 1
Salem 6, Fredericksburg 4, game 2
Columbia at Charleston, susp.
Myrtle Beach 8, Augusta 1
Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Carolina 6, Kannapolis 2
Down East 4, Fayetteville 3
Augusta 4, Myrtle Beach 2
Lynchburg 5, Delmarva 2
Salem 5, Fredericksburg 0
Columbia at Charleston, ppd.
No Games Scheduled
Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
