Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press
June 15, 2021 10:44 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 22 14 .611
Down East (Texas) 22 14 .611
Fayetteville (Houston) 14 22 .389 8
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 8 28 .222 14
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 23 12 .657
Salem (Boston) 20 17 .541 4
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 18 17 .514 5
Fredericksburg (Washington) 12 25 .324 12
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 22 13 .629
Columbia (Kansas City) 20 14 .588
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 17 19 .472
Augusta (Atlanta) 17 20 .459 6

___

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Kannapolis 9, Down East 7

Carolina 11, Fayetteville 2

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Charleston 9, Myrtle Beach 5

Fredericksburg 3, Lynchburg 2

Salem 6, Delmarva 2

Columbia 4, Augusta 3

Wednesday’s Games

Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|14 TechConnect World Innovation Conference...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC leaders listen to agency staff about equal employment opportunity programs