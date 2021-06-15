Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|22
|14
|.611
|—
|Down East (Texas)
|22
|14
|.611
|—
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|14
|22
|.389
|8
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|8
|28
|.222
|14
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|23
|12
|.657
|—
|Salem (Boston)
|20
|17
|.541
|4
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|18
|17
|.514
|5
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|12
|25
|.324
|12
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|22
|13
|.629
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|20
|14
|.588
|1½
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|17
|19
|.472
|5½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|17
|20
|.459
|6
___
No Games Scheduled
Kannapolis 9, Down East 7
Carolina 11, Fayetteville 2
Charleston 9, Myrtle Beach 5
Fredericksburg 3, Lynchburg 2
Salem 6, Delmarva 2
Columbia 4, Augusta 3
Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Down East, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments