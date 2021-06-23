Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press
June 23, 2021 11:05 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Carolina (Milwaukee) 26 15 .634 
Down East (Texas) 24 18 .571
Fayetteville (Houston) 16 26 .381 10½
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 12 31 .279 15
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 26 16 .619 
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 23 19 .548 3
Salem (Boston) 24 20 .545 3
Fredericksburg (Washington) 14 30 .318 13
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 28 14 .667 
Columbia (Kansas City) 22 18 .550 5
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 20 23 .465
Augusta (Atlanta) 19 24 .442

___

Tuesday’s Games

Fayetteville 4, Kannapolis 1

Carolina at Down East, ppd.

Salem 9, Lynchburg 8

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: Download this exclusive e-book to learn about the challenges and opportunities that artificial intelligence is bringing the federal sector.

Myrtle Beach 7, Columbia 6

Delmarva 10, Fredericksburg 0

Charleston 7, Augusta 5

Wednesday’s Games

Kannapolis 4, Fayetteville 3

Carolina 8, Down East 4

Lynchburg 5, Salem 4

Fredricksburg 3, Delmarva 2

Myrtle Beach 5, Columbia 0

        Read more: Sports News

Charleston 5, Augusta 3

Thursday’s Games

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Fredricksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Fredricksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|21 Effective SRE Trainings
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Alaska Soldiers successfully summited Denali, the tallest mountain in North America