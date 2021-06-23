Low-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|26
|15
|.634
|
|Down East (Texas)
|24
|18
|.571
|2½
|Fayetteville (Houston)
|16
|26
|.381
|10½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|12
|31
|.279
|15
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|26
|16
|.619
|
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|23
|19
|.548
|3
|Salem (Boston)
|24
|20
|.545
|3
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|14
|30
|.318
|13
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|28
|14
|.667
|
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|22
|18
|.550
|5
|Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|20
|23
|.465
|8½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|19
|24
|.442
|9½
Fayetteville 4, Kannapolis 1
Carolina at Down East, ppd.
Salem 9, Lynchburg 8
Myrtle Beach 7, Columbia 6
Delmarva 10, Fredericksburg 0
Charleston 7, Augusta 5
Kannapolis 4, Fayetteville 3
Carolina 8, Down East 4
Lynchburg 5, Salem 4
Fredricksburg 3, Delmarva 2
Myrtle Beach 5, Columbia 0
Charleston 5, Augusta 3
Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Fredricksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Fredricksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
