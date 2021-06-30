Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Low-A East Glance

The Associated Press
June 30, 2021 11:32 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
Central Division
W L Pct. GB
Down East (Texas) 29 20 .592 ½
Carolina (Milwaukee) 28 21 .571 
Fayetteville (Houston) 20 29 .408 10
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 15 34 .306 13½
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Delmarva (Baltimore) 33 16 .673 
Salem (Boston) 28 22 .560
Lynchburg (Cleveland) 25 24 .510 8
Fredericksburg (Washington) 14 36 .280 19½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay) 33 15 .688 
Columbia (Kansas City) 25 21 .543 7
Augusta (Atlanta) 22 27 .449 11½
Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 21 28 .429 12½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Delmarva 13, Lynchburg 2

Fayetteville 4, Carolina 3

Charleston 16, Kannapolis 10

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn about agencies' continued development of their human resources programs by downloading the results of this exclusive survey.

Down East 2, Myrtle Beach 1

Salem 20, Fredericksburg 3

Augusta 6, Columbia 5

Wednesday’s Games

Fayetteville 9, Carolina 3, game 1

Fayetteville 12, Carolina 9, game 2

Delmarva 8, Lynchburg 6, game 1

Delmarva 3, Lynchburg 0, game 2

Charleston 8, Kannapolis 5

        Read more: Sports News

Down East 2, Myrtle Beach 1

Salem 9, Fredericksburg 7

Augusta 1, Columbia 0

Thursday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Down East at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Fayetteville, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Down East at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Navy enjoys an evening at Fenway