Sports News

Low-A Southeast Glance

By The Associated Press
June 1, 2021 10:47 pm
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 16 9 .640
Jupiter (Miami) 12 12 .500
Daytona (Cincinnati) 12 13 .480 4
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 6 18 .250
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 18 7 .720
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 16 9 .640 2
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 12 13 .480 6
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 12 13 .480 6
Lakeland (Detroit) 12 13 .480 6
Dunedin (Toronto) 8 17 .320 10

___

Sunday’s Games

Tampa 13, Dunedin 10

Clearwater 3, Jupiter 2

St. Lucie 15, Dayton 3

Fort Myers 2, Lakeland 0

Bradenton 13, Palm Beach 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa 5, Lakeland 4

Bradenton 7, Dunedin 5

Fort Myers 1, St. Lucie 0

Clearwater 2, Daytona 1

Jupiter at Palm Beach, susp. 4th inning

Wednesday’s Games

Jupiter at Palm Beach, noon

Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Clearwater at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Clearwater at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

