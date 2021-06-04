Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Low-A Southeast Glance

By The Associated Press
June 4, 2021 11:17 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 16 12 .571
Jupiter (Miami) 14 14 .500 2
Daytona (Cincinnati) 13 15 .464 3
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 8 20 .286 8
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 19 8 .704
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 18 10 .643
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 15 13 .536
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 14 14 .500
Lakeland (Detroit) 13 14 .481 6
Dunedin (Toronto) 9 19 .321 10½

___

Lakeland 7, Tampa 6, game 1

Tampa 16, Lakeland 2, game 2

Palm Beach 5, Jupiter 4

        Insight by Commvault: Learn how VA is driving data integration to gain better outcomes for veterans in this free webinar.

Bradenton 9, Dunedin 7

Fort Myers 7, St. Lucie 0

Daytona 7, Clearwater 5

Friday’s Games

Lakeland at Tampa, ppd.

Jupiter 3, Palm Beach 1

Dunedin 12, Bradenton 2

Fort Myers 3, St. Lucie 2

Clearwater 10, Daytona 4

        Read more: Sports News

Saturday’s Games

Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.

Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Bradenton at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.

St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.

Clearwater at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Lakeland at Tampa, Noon

Jupiter at Palm Beach, Noon

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

St. Lucie at Fort Myers, Noon

Bradenton at Dunedin, 1 p.m.

Clearwater at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|4 Understanding Your Federal Retirement...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Mayorkas raises Pride flag at DC headquarters