Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|16
|12
|.571
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|14
|14
|.500
|2
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|13
|15
|.464
|3
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|8
|20
|.286
|8
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|19
|8
|.704
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|18
|10
|.643
|1½
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|15
|13
|.536
|4½
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|14
|14
|.500
|5½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|13
|14
|.481
|6
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|9
|19
|.321
|10½
Lakeland 7, Tampa 6, game 1
Tampa 16, Lakeland 2, game 2
Palm Beach 5, Jupiter 4
Bradenton 9, Dunedin 7
Fort Myers 7, St. Lucie 0
Daytona 7, Clearwater 5
Lakeland at Tampa, ppd.
Jupiter 3, Palm Beach 1
Dunedin 12, Bradenton 2
Fort Myers 3, St. Lucie 2
Clearwater 10, Daytona 4
Lakeland at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Jupiter at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
St. Lucie at Fort Myers, 7 p.m.
Clearwater at Daytona, 7:05 p.m.
Lakeland at Tampa, Noon
Jupiter at Palm Beach, Noon
St. Lucie at Fort Myers, Noon
Bradenton at Dunedin, 1 p.m.
Clearwater at Daytona, 5:35 p.m.
No Games Scheduled
