Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|18
|13
|.581
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|16
|15
|.516
|2
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|13
|17
|.433
|4½
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|8
|23
|.258
|10
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|22
|9
|.710
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|19
|11
|.633
|2½
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|17
|14
|.548
|5
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|17
|14
|.548
|5
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|14
|17
|.452
|8
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|10
|21
|.323
|12
___
Tampa 8, Lakeland 1
Jupiter 4, Palm Beach 0
St. Lucie 2, Fort Myers 0, 6 innings
Dunedin 4, Bradenton 3
Clearwater 10, Daytona 4
No Games Scheduled
Daytona at Bradenton susp.
St. Lucie 12, Palm Beach 6
Lakeland 10, Dunedin 4
Fort Myers 7, Jupiter 4
Clearwater 2, Tampa 1
Fort Myers at Jupiter, noon
Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
Daytona at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
Dunedin at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Clearwater, 7 p.m.
Daytona at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Dunedin at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Clearwater, 7 p.m.
