Sports News

Low-A Southeast Glance

By The Associated Press
June 8, 2021 11:52 pm
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 18 13 .581
Jupiter (Miami) 16 15 .516 2
Daytona (Cincinnati) 13 17 .433
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 8 23 .258 10
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 22 9 .710
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 19 11 .633
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 17 14 .548 5
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 17 14 .548 5
Lakeland (Detroit) 14 17 .452 8
Dunedin (Toronto) 10 21 .323 12

___

Sunday’s Games

Tampa 8, Lakeland 1

Jupiter 4, Palm Beach 0

St. Lucie 2, Fort Myers 0, 6 innings

Dunedin 4, Bradenton 3

Clearwater 10, Daytona 4

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Daytona at Bradenton susp.

St. Lucie 12, Palm Beach 6

Lakeland 10, Dunedin 4

Fort Myers 7, Jupiter 4

Clearwater 2, Tampa 1

Wednesday’s Games

Fort Myers at Jupiter, noon

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Daytona at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Dunedin at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Clearwater, 7 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Daytona at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Dunedin at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Myers at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Clearwater, 7 p.m.

