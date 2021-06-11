Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|20
|14
|.588
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|18
|16
|.529
|2
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|14
|20
|.412
|6
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|9
|25
|.265
|11
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|24
|10
|.706
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|22
|12
|.647
|2
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|18
|16
|.529
|6
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|18
|16
|.529
|6
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|14
|20
|.412
|10
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|13
|21
|.382
|11
___
Bradenton 10, Daytona 5
Palm Beach 14, St. Lucie 8
Dunedin at6, at Jupiter 1
Fort Myers 19, Jupiter 3
Clearwater 6, Tampa 3
Bradenton 6, Daytona 5
St. Lucie 5, Palm Beach 3
Dunedin 8, Lakeland 7, 10 innings
Jupiter 4, Fort Myers 1
Tampa 6, Clearwater 4
Dunedin at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Daytona at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Fort Myers at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Jupiter, Noon
Tampa at Clearwater, Noon
Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
Dunedin at Lakeland, 1 p.m.
Daytona at Bradenton, 1:05 p.m.
No Games Scheduled
