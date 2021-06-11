Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press
June 11, 2021 10:57 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 20 14 .588
Jupiter (Miami) 18 16 .529 2
Daytona (Cincinnati) 14 20 .412 6
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 9 25 .265 11
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 24 10 .706
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 22 12 .647 2
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 18 16 .529 6
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 18 16 .529 6
Lakeland (Detroit) 14 20 .412 10
Dunedin (Toronto) 13 21 .382 11

___

Thursday’s Games

Bradenton 10, Daytona 5

Palm Beach 14, St. Lucie 8

Dunedin at6, at Jupiter 1

        Insight by GDIT: Learn how the customer must drive the entire digital modernization process by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Fort Myers 19, Jupiter 3

Clearwater 6, Tampa 3

Friday’s Games

Bradenton 6, Daytona 5

St. Lucie 5, Palm Beach 3

Dunedin 8, Lakeland 7, 10 innings

Jupiter 4, Fort Myers 1

Tampa 6, Clearwater 4

Saturday’s Games

Dunedin at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Daytona at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Fort Myers at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fort Myers at Jupiter, Noon

Tampa at Clearwater, Noon

Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Dunedin at Lakeland, 1 p.m.

Daytona at Bradenton, 1:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|7 The 8th Annual SelectUSA Investment...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Yellowstone's new automated vehicle shuttle system successfully transports first passengers