Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|23
|19
|.548
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|21
|23
|.477
|3
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|18
|25
|.419
|5½
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|14
|30
|.318
|10
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|29
|14
|.674
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|29
|15
|.659
|½
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|27
|17
|.614
|2½
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|22
|21
|.512
|7
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|17
|24
|.415
|11
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|15
|27
|.357
|13½
___
Bradenton 15, Jupiter 2
Dunedin at St. Lucie, ppd.
Fort Myers 7, Palm Beach 4, 8 innings
Tampa at Lakeland, susp.
Clearwater 9, Daytona 4
Dunedin at St. Lucie, game 1, susp.
Dunedin at St. Lucie, game 2, ppd.
Bradenton 4, Jupiter 3
Fort Myers 3, Palm Beach 2
Tampa 4, Lakeland 3, game 1
Tampa at Lakeland , game 2
Daytona at Clearwater, ppd.
Jupiter at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
Dunedin at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Daytona at Clearwater, 7 p.m.
Jupiter at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
Dunedin at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Daytona at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
