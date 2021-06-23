Trending:
Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press
June 23, 2021 10:59 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 23 19 .548
Jupiter (Miami) 21 23 .477 3
Daytona (Cincinnati) 18 25 .419
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 14 30 .318 10
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 29 14 .674
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 29 15 .659 ½
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 27 17 .614
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 22 21 .512 7
Dunedin (Toronto) 17 24 .415 11
Lakeland (Detroit) 15 27 .357 13½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Bradenton 15, Jupiter 2

Dunedin at St. Lucie, ppd.

Fort Myers 7, Palm Beach 4, 8 innings

Tampa at Lakeland, susp.

Clearwater 9, Daytona 4

Wednesday’s Games

Dunedin at St. Lucie, game 1, susp.

Dunedin at St. Lucie, game 2, ppd.

Bradenton 4, Jupiter 3

Fort Myers 3, Palm Beach 2

Tampa 4, Lakeland 3, game 1

Tampa at Lakeland , game 2

Daytona at Clearwater, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Jupiter at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Dunedin at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Clearwater, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Jupiter at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Dunedin at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

