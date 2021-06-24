Trending:
Low-A Southeast Glance

The Associated Press
June 24, 2021 10:14 pm
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets) 23 21 .523
Jupiter (Miami) 21 23 .477 2
Daytona (Cincinnati) 19 25 .432 4
Palm Beach (St. Louis) 15 30 .333
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Tampa (N.Y. Yankees) 30 14 .682
Bradenton (Pittsburgh) 29 15 .659 1
Fort Myers (Minnesota) 27 18 .600
Clearwater (Philadelphia) 22 22 .500 8
Dunedin (Toronto) 19 24 .442 10½
Lakeland (Detroit) 15 28 .349 14½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Dunedin at St. Lucie, game 1, susp.

Dunedin at St. Lucie, game 2, ppd.

Bradenton 4, Jupiter 3

Fort Myers 3, Palm Beach 2

Tampa 4, Lakeland 3, game 1

Tampa at Lakeland, ppd.

Daytona at Clearwater, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Jupiter at Bradenton, ppd.

Dunedin 12, St. Lucie 11, game 1

Dunedin 16, St. Lucie 7, game 2

Palm Beach 5, Fort Myers 4

Tampa 10, Lakeland 2, game 1

Tampa at Lakeland, ppd.

Daytona 6, Clearwater 1, game 1

Daytona at Clearwater, game 2, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Jupiter at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Dunedin at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Tampa at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa at Lakeland, 5:00 p.m.

Jupiter at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.

Dunedin at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.

Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.

Daytona at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 12:00 p.m.

Daytona at Clearwater, 12:00 p.m.

Dunedin at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.

Tampa at Lakeland, 1:00 p.m.

Jupiter at Bradenton, 1:05 p.m.

