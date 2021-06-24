Low-A Southeast Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|23
|21
|.523
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|21
|23
|.477
|2
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|19
|25
|.432
|4
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|15
|30
|.333
|8½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|30
|14
|.682
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|29
|15
|.659
|1
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|27
|18
|.600
|3½
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|22
|22
|.500
|8
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|19
|24
|.442
|10½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|15
|28
|.349
|14½
___
Dunedin at St. Lucie, game 1, susp.
Dunedin at St. Lucie, game 2, ppd.
Bradenton 4, Jupiter 3
Fort Myers 3, Palm Beach 2
Tampa 4, Lakeland 3, game 1
Tampa at Lakeland, ppd.
Daytona at Clearwater, ppd.
Jupiter at Bradenton, ppd.
Dunedin 12, St. Lucie 11, game 1
Dunedin 16, St. Lucie 7, game 2
Palm Beach 5, Fort Myers 4
Tampa 10, Lakeland 2, game 1
Tampa at Lakeland, ppd.
Daytona 6, Clearwater 1, game 1
Daytona at Clearwater, game 2, ppd.
Jupiter at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
Dunedin at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Daytona at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Tampa at Lakeland, 5:00 p.m.
Jupiter at Bradenton, 6:05 p.m.
Dunedin at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m.
Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 6:30 p.m.
Daytona at Clearwater, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Palm Beach, 12:00 p.m.
Daytona at Clearwater, 12:00 p.m.
Dunedin at St. Lucie, 12:10 p.m.
Tampa at Lakeland, 1:00 p.m.
Jupiter at Bradenton, 1:05 p.m.
