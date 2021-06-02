Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Low-A West Glance

By The Associated Press
June 2, 2021 1:09 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Modesto (Seattle) 17 8 .680
San Jose (San Francisco) 16 9 .640 1
Fresno (Colorado) 15 10 .600 2
Stockton (Oakland) 10 15 .400 7
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 13 11 .542
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 11 13 .458 2
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 11 14 .440
Visalia (Arizona) 6 19 .240

___

Sunday’s Games

Stockton 7, Rancho Cucamonga 3

Modesto 6, Visalia 3

Inland Empire 3, Fresno 1

        Insight by Pega: IT practitioners describe how agencies are doubling down on digital transformation efforts in this exclusive executive briefing.

San Jose 2, Lake Elsinore 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

San Jose 4, Modesto 3

Rancho Cucamonga 4, Inland Empire 2

Fresno 8, Visalia 1

Stockton 6, Lake Elsinore 1

Wednesday’s Games

Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|1 Report: NetOps and SecOps Guide to...
6|1 MF Compliance with Splunk: Continuous...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

President Biden visits Tulsa to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre