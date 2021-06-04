Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Modesto (Seattle)
|18
|9
|.667
|—
|Fresno (Colorado)
|17
|10
|.630
|1
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|17
|10
|.630
|1
|Stockton (Oakland)
|12
|15
|.444
|6
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|14
|12
|.538
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|12
|14
|.462
|2
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|11
|16
|.407
|3½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|6
|21
|.222
|8½
Modesto at San Jose 5
Inland Empire 6, Rancho Cucamonga 4
Fresno 4, Visalia 3, 10 innings
Stockton 5, Lake Elsinore 4
San Jose 9, Modesto 1
Rancho Cucamonga 4, Inland Empire 3
Fresno 10, Visalia 7
Stockton 5, Lake Elsinore 4, 10 innings
Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Modesto at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Visalia at Fresno, 4:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 5 p.m.
Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 5:09 p.m.
Modesto at San Jose, 8 p.m.
