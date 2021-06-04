Trending:
Low-A West Glance

By The Associated Press
June 4, 2021 1:31 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Modesto (Seattle) 18 9 .667
Fresno (Colorado) 17 10 .630 1
San Jose (San Francisco) 17 10 .630 1
Stockton (Oakland) 12 15 .444 6
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 14 12 .538
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 12 14 .462 2
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 11 16 .407
Visalia (Arizona) 6 21 .222

___

Wednesday’s Games

Modesto at San Jose 5

Inland Empire 6, Rancho Cucamonga 4

Fresno 4, Visalia 3, 10 innings

Stockton 5, Lake Elsinore 4

Thursday’s Games

San Jose 9, Modesto 1

Rancho Cucamonga 4, Inland Empire 3

Fresno 10, Visalia 7

Stockton 5, Lake Elsinore 4, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Modesto at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Modesto at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Visalia at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Visalia at Fresno, 4:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Rancho Cucamonga, 5 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Stockton, 5:09 p.m.

Modesto at San Jose, 8 p.m.

