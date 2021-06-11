Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Fresno (Colorado)
|22
|11
|.667
|—
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|21
|12
|.636
|1
|Modesto (Seattle)
|20
|13
|.606
|2
|Stockton (Oakland)
|13
|20
|.394
|9
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|18
|14
|.562
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|15
|17
|.469
|3
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|15
|18
|.455
|3½
|Visalia (Arizona)
|7
|26
|.212
|11½
___
Inland Empire 8, Visalia 2
Lake Elsinore 8, Rancho Cucamonga 5
San Jose 6, Stockton 5
Modesto 5, Fresno 4
Visalia 4, Inland Empire 2
Stockton 14, San Jose 5
Fresno 12 Modesto 1
Rancho Cucamonga 7, Lake Elsinore 4
Inland Empire at Visalia, 9 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Fresno at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at Visalia, 4 p.m.
Fresno at Modesto, 5:05 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 5:09 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m.
