Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Low-A West Glance

By The Associated Press
June 11, 2021 1:21 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 22 11 .667
San Jose (San Francisco) 21 12 .636 1
Modesto (Seattle) 20 13 .606 2
Stockton (Oakland) 13 20 .394 9
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 18 14 .562
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 15 17 .469 3
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 15 18 .455
Visalia (Arizona) 7 26 .212 11½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Inland Empire 8, Visalia 2

Lake Elsinore 8, Rancho Cucamonga 5

San Jose 6, Stockton 5

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Modesto 5, Fresno 4

Thursday’s Games

Visalia 4, Inland Empire 2

Stockton 14, San Jose 5

Fresno 12 Modesto 1

Rancho Cucamonga 7, Lake Elsinore 4

Friday’s Games

Inland Empire at Visalia, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Inland Empire at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Inland Empire at Visalia, 4 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 5:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

San Jose at Stockton, 5:09 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 SAPPHIRE NOW
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Yellowstone's new automated vehicle shuttle system successfully transports first passengers