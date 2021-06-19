Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press
June 19, 2021 12:59 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
San Jose (San Francisco) 27 13 .675
Fresno (Colorado) 26 14 .650 1
Modesto (Seattle) 22 18 .550 5
Stockton (Oakland) 15 25 .375 12
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 21 18 .538
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 20 20 .500
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 17 22 .436 4
Visalia (Arizona) 11 29 .275 10½

___

Thursday’s Games

Visalia 11, Rancho Cucamonga 4

Fresno 11, Stockton 5

San Jose 9, Modesto 3

        Insight by RavenTek: Explore how infrastructure visibility is the first requirement for maintaining best performance in this exclusive executive briefing.

Inland Empire 4, Lake Elsinore 3

Friday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 3, Visalia 2

Stockton 14 Fresno 4

Modesto 2, San Jose 1

Lake Elsinore 10, Inland Empire 2

Saturday’s Games

San Jose at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Stockton at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Modesto, 5:05 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Inland Empire, 5:05 p.m.

Stockton at Fresno, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|7 C4ISR Requirements, Principles, and...
6|14 Product Lifecycle Management...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Milky Way over San Juan National Forest wins top prize in Share the Experience photo contest