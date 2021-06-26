Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|33
|14
|.696
|—
|Fresno (Colorado)
|28
|18
|.609
|4
|Modesto (Seattle)
|24
|22
|.522
|8
|Stockton (Oakland)
|19
|27
|.413
|13
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|23
|22
|.511
|—
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|23
|23
|.500
|½
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|21
|24
|.467
|2
|Visalia (Arizona)
|13
|33
|.283
|10½
___
Fresno 7, Visalia 1
San Jose 10, Rancho Cucamonga 8
Lake Elsinore 6, Modesto 1
Stockton 5, Inland Empire 4
Visalia 6, Fresno 5
San Jose 8, Rancho Cucamonga 2
Lake Elsinore 9, Modesto 8
Inland Empire 1, Stockton 0
Fresno at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at San Jose, 9:00 p.m.
Modesto at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.
Stockton at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.
Fresno at Visalia, 4 p.m.
Modesto at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at San Jose, 8 p.m.
Stockton at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.
