Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press
June 26, 2021 1:42 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
San Jose (San Francisco) 33 14 .696
Fresno (Colorado) 28 18 .609 4
Modesto (Seattle) 24 22 .522 8
Stockton (Oakland) 19 27 .413 13
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 23 22 .511
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 23 23 .500 ½
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 21 24 .467 2
Visalia (Arizona) 13 33 .283 10½

___

Thursday’s Games

Fresno 7, Visalia 1

San Jose 10, Rancho Cucamonga 8

Lake Elsinore 6, Modesto 1

Stockton 5, Inland Empire 4

Friday’s Games

Visalia 6, Fresno 5

San Jose 8, Rancho Cucamonga 2

Lake Elsinore 9, Modesto 8

Inland Empire 1, Stockton 0

Saturday’s Games

Fresno at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at San Jose, 9:00 p.m.

Modesto at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.

Stockton at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Fresno at Visalia, 4 p.m.

Modesto at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Stockton at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.

