Low-A West Glance

|North Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|San Jose (San Francisco)
|34
|15
|.688
|—
|Fresno (Colorado)
|30
|19
|.625
|3
|Modesto (Seattle)
|27
|22
|.542
|7
|Stockton (Oakland)
|20
|29
|.417
|13
|South Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|25
|23
|.511
|—
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|23
|26
|.479
|1½
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|23
|25
|.468
|2
|Visalia (Arizona)
|13
|36
|.271
|11½
___
Fresno 8, Visalia 7
Modesto 5 Lake Elsinore 1
Rancho Cucamonga 10, San Jose 5
Inland Empire 6, Stockton 5
No games scheduled
Inland Empire 5, Lake Elsinore 4
Modesto 17, Visalia 5
Rancho Cucamonga 5, Fresno 1
San Jose 9, Stockton 2
Modesto at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Modesto at Visalia, 9 p.m.
Rancho Cucamonga at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.
