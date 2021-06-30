On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press
June 30, 2021 12:38 am
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
San Jose (San Francisco) 34 15 .688
Fresno (Colorado) 30 19 .625 3
Modesto (Seattle) 27 22 .542 7
Stockton (Oakland) 20 29 .417 13
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 25 23 .511
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 23 26 .479
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 23 25 .468 2
Visalia (Arizona) 13 36 .271 11½

Sunday’s Games

Fresno 8, Visalia 7

Modesto 5 Lake Elsinore 1

Rancho Cucamonga 10, San Jose 5

Inland Empire 6, Stockton 5

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Inland Empire 5, Lake Elsinore 4

Modesto 17, Visalia 5

Rancho Cucamonga 5, Fresno 1

San Jose 9, Stockton 2

Wednesday’s Games

Modesto at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Modesto at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

San Jose at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

