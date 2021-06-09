Trending:
Loyd leads 5 Seattle starters in double figures, Storm win

By The Associated Press
June 9, 2021 9:08 pm
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 13 of her 18 points in the first quarter to lead six Seattle players in double figures, and the Storm cruised past the Atlanta Dream 95-71 on Wednesday night.

Breanna Stewart had 15 points, nine rebounds and five assists, and Sue Bird added 11 points and six assists for Seattle (8-2), which rebounded after a last-second loss to Dallas on Sunday. Stephanie Talbot chipped in 13 points off the bench, Mercedes Russell also scored 11 and Katie Lou Samuelson added 10.

Bird and Talbot each made three of Seattle’s 12 3-pointers compared to Atlanta’s 3-for-26 shooting from behind the arc. The Storm shot 55.6% from the field, including 12 of 22 behind the arc. Seattle also hit 13 of 16 free throws.

Tiffany Hayes scored 20 in her first 20 minutes of play. and finished with 22 points for Atlanta (4-5). Elizabeth Williams had eight points and 12 rebounds. Atlanta was held to 35.8% shooting.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

