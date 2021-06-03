AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .335; Martinez, Boston, .322; Bogaerts, Boston, .312; Gurriel, Houston, .310; Brantley, Houston, .305; Alvarez, Houston, .304; Mercedes, Chicago, .304; Moncada, Chicago, .301; Semien, Toronto, .301; Walsh, Los Angeles, .300.
RUNS_Bichette, Toronto, 44; Canha, Oakland, 44; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 42; Martinez, Boston, 41; Semien, Toronto, 38; Altuve, Houston, 37; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 37; Haniger, Seattle, 37; Ramírez, Cleveland, 37; Tucker, Houston, 37.
RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 46; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 45; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 44; Mancini, Baltimore, 44; Devers, Boston, 43; A.García, Texas, 41; Grichuk, Toronto, 41; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 40; Gurriel, Houston, 40; Martinez, Boston, 39.
HITS_Martinez, Boston, 66; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 65; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 65; Semien, Toronto, 65; Mullins, Baltimore, 64; Bogaerts, Boston, 62; Grichuk, Toronto, 59; Bichette, Toronto, 58; Gurriel, Houston, 58; Perez, Kansas City, 58.
DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 18; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 16; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 16; Bogaerts, Boston, 15; Gurriel, Houston, 15; Haniger, Seattle, 15; Martinez, Boston, 15; Brantley, Houston, 14; Grichuk, Toronto, 14; Lowrie, Oakland, 14; Mullins, Baltimore, 14.
TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 4; Madrigal, Chicago, 4; Lopez, Kansas City, 3; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3; A.Rosario, Cleveland, 3; 15 tied at 2.
HOME RUNS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; A.García, Texas, 16; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15; Olson, Oakland, 14; Devers, Boston, 14; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 14; Haniger, Seattle, 14; Judge, New York, 13; Ramírez, Cleveland, 13; Semien, Toronto, 13.
STOLEN BASES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 16; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 10; T.Anderson, Chicago, 9; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 9; Goodrum, Detroit, 9; Mullins, Baltimore, 9; Grossman, Detroit, 8; Laureano, Oakland, 8; Moore, Seattle, 8; Semien, Toronto, 8.
PITCHING_Petit, Oakland, 7-0; Civale, Cleveland, 7-2; Pivetta, Boston, 6-1; Lynn, Chicago, 6-1; Eovaldi, Boston, 6-2; Matz, Toronto, 6-2; Bieber, Cleveland, 6-3; G.Cole, New York, 6-3; Kittredge, Tampa Bay, 5-1; 5 tied at 5-2.
ERA_Means, Baltimore, 2.05; Gibson, Texas, 2.24; G.Cole, New York, 2.26; Ryu, Toronto, 2.62; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 2.69; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.08; M.Pérez, Boston, 3.09; Civale, Cleveland, 3.28; Mize, Detroit, 3.28; Berríos, Minnesota, 3.36; Manaea, Oakland, 3.36.
STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 117; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 106; G.Cole, New York, 104; Bassitt, Oakland, 80; Rodón, Chicago, 80; Giolito, Chicago, 78; Manaea, Oakland, 70; Berríos, Minnesota, 69; Ray, Toronto, 69; 5 tied at 68.
