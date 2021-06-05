AMERICAN LEAGUE
BATTING_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .330; Martinez, Boston, .321; Bogaerts, Boston, .315; Gurriel, Houston, .314; Brantley, Houston, .305; Altuve, Houston, .302; Alvarez, Houston, .302; Mercedes, Chicago, .298; Mullins, Baltimore, .298; Walsh, Los Angeles, .298.
RUNS_Bichette, Toronto, 44; Canha, Oakland, 44; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 42; Martinez, Boston, 41; Altuve, Houston, 38; Ramírez, Cleveland, 38; Semien, Toronto, 38; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 37; Correa, Houston, 37; Haniger, Seattle, 37; Merrifield, Kansas City, 37; Tucker, Houston, 37.
RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 46; Devers, Boston, 46; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 45; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 44; Mancini, Baltimore, 44; A.García, Texas, 42; Grichuk, Toronto, 42; Gurriel, Houston, 40; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 40; Perez, Kansas City, 40.
HITS_Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 67; Martinez, Boston, 67; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 65; Mullins, Baltimore, 65; Semien, Toronto, 65; Bogaerts, Boston, 64; Perez, Kansas City, 61; Grichuk, Toronto, 60; Gurriel, Houston, 60; Bichette, Toronto, 59; Walsh, Los Angeles, 59.
DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 18; Gurriel, Houston, 16; Martinez, Boston, 16; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 16; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 16; Bogaerts, Boston, 15; Haniger, Seattle, 15; Brantley, Houston, 14; France, Seattle, 14; Grichuk, Toronto, 14; Lowrie, Oakland, 14; Mullins, Baltimore, 14; Seager, Seattle, 14.
TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 4; Madrigal, Chicago, 4; Lopez, Kansas City, 3; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3; A.Rosario, Cleveland, 3; 15 tied at 2.
HOME RUNS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; A.García, Texas, 16; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15; Devers, Boston, 15; Olson, Oakland, 14; Judge, New York, 14; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 14; Perez, Kansas City, 14; Haniger, Seattle, 14; Ramírez, Cleveland, 13; Walsh, Los Angeles, 13; Semien, Toronto, 13.
STOLEN BASES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 17; Goodrum, Detroit, 10; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 10; T.Anderson, Chicago, 9; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 9; Mullins, Baltimore, 9; Grossman, Detroit, 8; Laureano, Oakland, 8; Moore, Seattle, 8; Semien, Toronto, 8.
PITCHING_Petit, Oakland, 7-0; Lynn, Chicago, 7-1; Civale, Cleveland, 7-2; Eovaldi, Boston, 7-2; Pivetta, Boston, 6-1; Greinke, Houston, 6-2; Matz, Toronto, 6-2; Bieber, Cleveland, 6-3; G.Cole, New York, 6-3; Keller, Kansas City, 6-4.
ERA_Lynn, Chicago, 1.23; Means, Baltimore, 2.05; Gibson, Texas, 2.06; G.Cole, New York, 2.26; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 2.69; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.08; M.Pérez, Boston, 3.09; Ryu, Toronto, 3.23; Civale, Cleveland, 3.28; Mize, Detroit, 3.34.
STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 117; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 106; G.Cole, New York, 104; Bassitt, Oakland, 80; Rodón, Chicago, 80; Giolito, Chicago, 78; Manaea, Oakland, 70; Berríos, Minnesota, 69; Ray, Toronto, 69; 5 tied at 68.
