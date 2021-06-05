On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Major League Baseball Leaders

By The Associated Press
June 5, 2021 12:31 am
2 min read
      

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .330; Martinez, Boston, .321; Bogaerts, Boston, .315; Gurriel, Houston, .314; Brantley, Houston, .305; Altuve, Houston, .302; Alvarez, Houston, .302; Mercedes, Chicago, .298; Mullins, Baltimore, .298; Walsh, Los Angeles, .298.

RUNS_Bichette, Toronto, 44; Canha, Oakland, 44; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 42; Martinez, Boston, 41; Altuve, Houston, 38; Ramírez, Cleveland, 38; Semien, Toronto, 38; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 37; Correa, Houston, 37; Haniger, Seattle, 37; Merrifield, Kansas City, 37; Tucker, Houston, 37.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 46; Devers, Boston, 46; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 45; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 44; Mancini, Baltimore, 44; A.García, Texas, 42; Grichuk, Toronto, 42; Gurriel, Houston, 40; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 40; Perez, Kansas City, 40.

HITS_Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 67; Martinez, Boston, 67; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 65; Mullins, Baltimore, 65; Semien, Toronto, 65; Bogaerts, Boston, 64; Perez, Kansas City, 61; Grichuk, Toronto, 60; Gurriel, Houston, 60; Bichette, Toronto, 59; Walsh, Los Angeles, 59.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Learn about the major efforts going on across government to not only secure the technology supply chain, but have a long-lasting impact on all users of technology by downloading this exclusive e-book.

DOUBLES_Devers, Boston, 18; Gurriel, Houston, 16; Martinez, Boston, 16; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 16; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 16; Bogaerts, Boston, 15; Haniger, Seattle, 15; Brantley, Houston, 14; France, Seattle, 14; Grichuk, Toronto, 14; Lowrie, Oakland, 14; Mullins, Baltimore, 14; Seager, Seattle, 14.

TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 4; Madrigal, Chicago, 4; Lopez, Kansas City, 3; Mullins, Baltimore, 3; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 3; A.Rosario, Cleveland, 3; 15 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 17; A.García, Texas, 16; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15; Devers, Boston, 15; Olson, Oakland, 14; Judge, New York, 14; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 14; Perez, Kansas City, 14; Haniger, Seattle, 14; Ramírez, Cleveland, 13; Walsh, Los Angeles, 13; Semien, Toronto, 13.

STOLEN BASES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 17; Goodrum, Detroit, 10; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 10; T.Anderson, Chicago, 9; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 9; Mullins, Baltimore, 9; Grossman, Detroit, 8; Laureano, Oakland, 8; Moore, Seattle, 8; Semien, Toronto, 8.

PITCHING_Petit, Oakland, 7-0; Lynn, Chicago, 7-1; Civale, Cleveland, 7-2; Eovaldi, Boston, 7-2; Pivetta, Boston, 6-1; Greinke, Houston, 6-2; Matz, Toronto, 6-2; Bieber, Cleveland, 6-3; G.Cole, New York, 6-3; Keller, Kansas City, 6-4.

ERA_Lynn, Chicago, 1.23; Means, Baltimore, 2.05; Gibson, Texas, 2.06; G.Cole, New York, 2.26; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 2.69; Bieber, Cleveland, 3.08; M.Pérez, Boston, 3.09; Ryu, Toronto, 3.23; Civale, Cleveland, 3.28; Mize, Detroit, 3.34.

STRIKEOUTS_Bieber, Cleveland, 117; Glasnow, Tampa Bay, 106; G.Cole, New York, 104; Bassitt, Oakland, 80; Rodón, Chicago, 80; Giolito, Chicago, 78; Manaea, Oakland, 70; Berríos, Minnesota, 69; Ray, Toronto, 69; 5 tied at 68.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|12 Accelerate 2021
6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|4 Understanding Your Federal Retirement...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

DHS Secretary Mayorkas raises Pride flag at DC headquarters